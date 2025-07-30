Another SMITE 2 patch is rolling out to the Battleground with the following bug fixes and balance changes!
Bug Fixes
Hou Yi's Mark of the Golden Crow (2) when Intelligence is higher than Strength should no longer deal bonus damage, but should properly apply its longer stun and stronger slow
Fixed an issue where the Item Store would not focus to inventory when using a controller
Fixed an issue where Cupid's Share the Love (2) Mana heal wasn't working
Fixed an issue where Aspects would not update in the God Select Lobby upon rerolling in Assault
Fixed and issues where damage from Sanguine Lash was not displaying correctly in the damage recap screen
Balance
Sanguine Lash
Decreased Health Damage: 2% -> 1%
Now deals 50% damage to Jungle Bosses
Decreased Cooldown Reduction: 5s -> 3s
Increased Cooldown: 90s -> 100s
Chaac
Aspect of Fulmination
Torrent (2)
Can now only gain 2 stacks of Torrent's Protections, down from 4.
Hercules
Mitigate Wounds (3)
Decreased Damage Taken Heal: 25/27.5/30/32.5/35 -> 25/26.25/27.5/28.75/30%
Decreased Protections from Items : 30% -> 25%
Guan Yu
Conviction (1)
Now only heals allies for 75% of the healing amount.
Changed files in this update