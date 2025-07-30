Another SMITE 2 patch is rolling out to the Battleground with the following bug fixes and balance changes!

Hou Yi's Mark of the Golden Crow (2) when Intelligence is higher than Strength should no longer deal bonus damage, but should properly apply its longer stun and stronger slow

Fixed an issue where the Item Store would not focus to inventory when using a controller

Fixed an issue where Cupid's Share the Love (2) Mana heal wasn't working

Fixed an issue where Aspects would not update in the God Select Lobby upon rerolling in Assault