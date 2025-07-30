 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19405896
Update notes via Steam Community

Another SMITE 2 patch is rolling out to the Battleground with the following bug fixes and balance changes!

Bug Fixes

  • Hou Yi's Mark of the Golden Crow (2) when Intelligence is higher than Strength should no longer deal bonus damage, but should properly apply its longer stun and stronger slow

  • Fixed an issue where the Item Store would not focus to inventory when using a controller

  • Fixed an issue where Cupid's Share the Love (2) Mana heal wasn't working

  • Fixed an issue where Aspects would not update in the God Select Lobby upon rerolling in Assault

  • Fixed and issues where damage from Sanguine Lash was not displaying correctly in the damage recap screen

Balance

Sanguine Lash

  • Decreased Health Damage: 2% -> 1%

  • Now deals 50% damage to Jungle Bosses

  • Decreased Cooldown Reduction: 5s -> 3s

  • Increased Cooldown: 90s -> 100s

Chaac

  • Aspect of Fulmination

    • Torrent (2)

      • Can now only gain 2 stacks of Torrent's Protections, down from 4.

Hercules

  • Mitigate Wounds (3)

    • Decreased Damage Taken Heal: 25/27.5/30/32.5/35 -> 25/26.25/27.5/28.75/30%

    • Decreased Protections from Items : 30% -> 25%

Guan Yu

  • Conviction (1)

    • Now only heals allies for 75% of the healing amount.

Changed files in this update

