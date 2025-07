—If you reach for the sky, one day you’ll touch it.



The action-packed adventure "SKY THE SCRAPER", featuring the story of a young man working as a building window cleaner, is officially available today!

Experience a thrilling action-packed adventure as a window cleaner navigating the towering skyscrapers of the city.Chase your dreams, face harsh realities, and carve out Sky’s future.