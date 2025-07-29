Well, this is my first ever live update so this is a bit terrifying. The launch has gone fantastically, far better than I could have hoped, so thank you to everyone who took the plunge and joined us for Early Access.

I spent the night before launch reading negative reviews of some of my favourite games, trying to prepare myself for the fact that some people will not like your game no matter how good it is... but I never could have anticipated that I'd get this much positive feedback.

So again, thank you to everyone for your support, feedback and bug reports. I hope I've managed to address some of it in the update below, if not, it'll almost certainly be coming soon.

Rescues + Consumables

Depending on your choice of weapons, Rescue Encounters can be pretty easy or impossible. I've been trying to balance them for over a year. This latest change should help a bit more with that. Whenever you use a consumable on your ship, whether it's a capsule, hull nanobots or a shield battery, it will now also apply the same effect to the friendly rescue ship.

This friendly consumable sharing now also applies to allies in warzone encounters and any ships you summon with beacon weapons.

Sector Regeneration

It's come to my attention that some players didn't realize you can regenerate your sector. As you're loading in, there is an option to change your seed or just regenerate your existing sector. This will reset all the encounters to an incomplete state so you can do them again, useful if you want to farm bosses or elites for certain types of weapons. Everything about your ship stays the same (level, upgrades, items, mission progress, achievements, etc). It's just the sector that refreshes. You also keep any Waypoint encounters you've unlocked so you don't have to start from the very beginning each time.

I've added a couple of prompts in game, one below the sector generation once you've completed 20% or more. Another below completed encounter rewards in the navigation panel.

Bug Fixes

Nothing else was super exciting, mostly bug fixes. I've reduced Black Market prices by 33% so that should help save you a few credits. Enemy hit boxes have been moved about and mostly expanded to make things a little easier to hit.

Oh, and your control bindings will reset, as I've moved where they are saved as some players had errors saving them to the computer's registry.

As always full notes, are below, in-game and on our Discord. Thanks again for playing, more to come in the following days.

Patch Notes

New Features / Content

• Any consumables used now also apply to friendly rescue, warzone and beacon ships.

• Global achievements can now be earned regardless of difficulty settings.

Balance Changes

• Reduced price of black market items by 33%.

• Sector 2 and 3 bosses now spawn out of range of a player who hyperdrive jumps in.

• Doubled the repair rate of friendly Conclave Sparks.

Quality of Life / Accessibility

• Reviewed every enemy hitbox in the game, increasing the size of most, re-aligning some.

• Replacing modifiers will now default to empty slot selection when opened.

• Drones now show their total DPS increased by having more drones.

• Drone item stats now display in a more logical order that mirrors other weapons.

• Added two prompts to explain to players how sector regeneration works.

Bug Fixes

• Replacing modifiers will no longer leave empty modifier slots locked.

• Unequip button now correctly shows on equipped weapons.

• Hyperdrive jump is now correctly faster if the rescue encounter has been failed.

• Multi-sell key bindings can no longer be exploited to sell the same items multiple times.

• Scroll wheel now correctly works on scroll views when the mouse is over an item.

• Automatic lasers and PDL weapons no longer try to shoot through indestructible objects.

• Saving new data will no longer fail if old data has become corrupted.

• Console now behaves properly when activated on a Steam Deck.

• Fixed some settings on Steam Deck that should not have been displayed.

• Corrected some incorrect translations in Simplified Chinese and Polish.

• Fixed FileNotFoundException when loading custom avatars.

• Fixed InvalidOperationException when using Black Hole gun.

• Possible fix for SlotDisplay.DisplayEmptyDisable() null reference.

• Trader vessels are now correctly 50% larger than their base size.

• Fixed a misaligned message that displays when auto-repair triggers.

• Fixed null reference in WarzoneStar.SetComplete().

• Fixed issue with missing console logs at the start of the process launching.

• Fixed controller navigation of alternate designs in the ship designer when not unlocked.

• Fixed controller navigation around the equipment display for enabling slot linking.

• Moved control binding save data from registry to JSON file in AppData folder.