29 July 2025 Build 19405593 Edited 29 July 2025 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
  • You can now control how much time has to pass between shots in the options screen, allowing fast shooters to reach a higher par time.
  • Shots are now much more accurate towards the edges of the screen
  • Mouse emulator mode is now compatible with more games, and more games are presented to the user.
  • Android support has been completed and should be public within a day or so.

