29 July 2025 Build 19405590 Edited 29 July 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Update Steam store page images
  • Back button on Main Menu to go to the Startup menu
  • When combo is failed, highlight failed input in red and show "Failed!" text for one second before resetting the overlay UI
  • Combine jump canceled moves to one input icon
  • Back button to escape character select for offline modes (show pause menu)
  • Offline modes to not have timer for char select and gem select

Windows Depot 3897871
