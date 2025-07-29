- Update Steam store page images
- Back button on Main Menu to go to the Startup menu
- When combo is failed, highlight failed input in red and show "Failed!" text for one second before resetting the overlay UI
- Combine jump canceled moves to one input icon
- Back button to escape character select for offline modes (show pause menu)
- Offline modes to not have timer for char select and gem select
July 29, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3897871
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update