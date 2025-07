Improvement: non-functional filesystem buttons (e.g. 'Open Databases Folder') are hidden on Steam Deck.



whichever gamepad makes a selection on main menu will be assigned/reassigned to Player 1. Improvement: Steam Deck icon for gamepad select screen.



In case you missed the news last week,is now Steam Deck Verified! This is a small update with some QOL fixes for the Steam Deck experience.If you run into any issues, bugs or crashes, please let me know in the Discord server , or email support@ruairidx.com Ruairi