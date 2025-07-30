August is here and with it, one of the most pivotal moments in the life of Once Upon a Galaxy. We are officially live on Steam! More information on that, the coming Galaxy Pass with an exciting new Captain, GenCon and more are all in these patch notes so let’s dive in!

The moment is upon us and we need YOUR help!

Once Upon a Galaxy is now available on Steam and we’d really appreciate your help leaving a review and spreading the word!

Find the full announcement here, thank You!

Galaxy Pass

Premium Galaxy Pass

Part shepherd, part troublemaker, and 100% werewolf, this wild child is ready to shake up the galaxy!

Recruit 3 Animals and double the Attack and Health of the next character you recruit, turning it into an animal.

Come play with him and unleash your inner beast!

Available August 1st on the Premium Galaxy Pass.

Doctor, doctor give me the news, I got a bad case of loving this amazing new Dr Agon MD skin. Unlock Dr. Agon MD at level 30 of the August Premium Galaxy Pass.

Nothing puts a young werewolf pup to sleep like one last game of Galaxy. Come tuck this little good boy to sleep by unlocking the Bedtime for Barky skin at level 50 of the August Premium Galaxy Pass.

Free Pass

Silversmith joins the Free Galaxy Pass this August. Recruit those silvered characters and gain fantastic rewards!

This fish has no fear, King Midas leads his golden animatronic army in their quest for Galactic revenge. Unlock Fishbowl Midas at level 40 of the Free Galaxy Pass in August.

Quality of Life Changes, Bug Fixes, Various Gameplay Tweaks

Banking is only enabled after all 5 character slots have been filled

Tapping/Clicking on the Bank will now bring up a tooltip

New Code Redemption We’ve implemented a new way to redeem codes in the app for various rewards! Check out your favorite streamers and content creators soon as we will be handing out codes for folks to collect in-game rewards!

Card zoom now pauses combat again as intended

Reroll and Settings buttons have been updated

Completely new Tutorial and New Player onboarding experience

App not saving Sound/Music Settings has been fixed

Sort order for Captain select is now starter deck, bonus decks and then user decks

User’s custom decks will now have no deck art (this is intentional for now)

Shop buffs now pause for animation again and won’t overlap with the combat lobby

Better layouts for users on 16:10 resolutions or similar

Behind the scenes tweaks to prevent some MacOS crashes

Gencon 2025

We’re heading to GenCon2025 and we’re bringing the galaxy with us! ✨

Join the Once Upon a Galaxy crew live in Indianapolis, July 31 – August 3, for a weekend full of exclusive giveaways, live demos, developer meetups, and cosmic surprises.

Whether you’re a seasoned space pirate or just picking up your first Captain, we’d love to meet you. Come say hi, play a few rounds, and snag some goodies you won’t find anywhere else!

We will be located between the Event Hall and the Exhibition Hall that has all the booths.

The stars are shining brightly upon Once Upon a Galaxy and we are excited to share this journey with all of you!

Come let us know what you think of the patch changes in the Discord, on Twitter, Bluesky, Reddit and Instagram or come join our weekly Dev Twitch Streams on Tuesdays at 2pm EST and be sure to leave us a review on Steam, Android and in the Apple App Store!