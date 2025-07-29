Changes
Enemy night search parties no longer chase the player infinitely.
Raids will continue to chase the player, as raids don't end until all the raiding enemies are defeated.
Fixes
Fixed companions making footstep sounds while sleeping.
Fixed some ore not respawning due to incorrectly calculating that something was blocking it from respawning.
This mostly effected mithril ore deposits.
In existing saves, effected ore will respawn in 1.5~2 in-game days.
Fixed companions sleeping in the bed when the player starts an experience.
~Captain Cake
Join our 18+ Discord (Art, Updates, Chat)
Changed files in this update