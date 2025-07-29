 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19405258 Edited 30 July 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Enemy night search parties no longer chase the player infinitely.

    • Raids will continue to chase the player, as raids don't end until all the raiding enemies are defeated.

Fixes

  • Fixed companions making footstep sounds while sleeping.

  • Fixed some ore not respawning due to incorrectly calculating that something was blocking it from respawning.

    • This mostly effected mithril ore deposits.

    • In existing saves, effected ore will respawn in 1.5~2 in-game days.

  • Fixed companions sleeping in the bed when the player starts an experience.

~Captain Cake

