A Fun Bonus Update!
This update is a little bigger than a hotfix but mainly serves to fix up a number of parts of the game as we head out of Early Access
Changes and Improvements
- Game now has an intro credits sequence on boot
- New songs have been added for Lester's Test Arcade and Memory Zoo!
- Stamper's "Thank You" animation has been drastically improved
- Gems and pickups now have a bigger hitbox
Fixes
- Fixed various tile errors
- Fixed occasional crash when using PlayStation controllers in the item bonus screen
- Spray n' Pray now unlocks and shows up correctly in Lester's Test Arcade
