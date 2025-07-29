 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19405183
Update notes via Steam Community

A Fun Bonus Update!


This update is a little bigger than a hotfix but mainly serves to fix up a number of parts of the game as we head out of Early Access

Changes and Improvements

  • Game now has an intro credits sequence on boot
  • New songs have been added for Lester's Test Arcade and Memory Zoo!
  • Stamper's "Thank You" animation has been drastically improved
  • Gems and pickups now have a bigger hitbox


Fixes

  • Fixed various tile errors
  • Fixed occasional crash when using PlayStation controllers in the item bonus screen
  • Spray n' Pray now unlocks and shows up correctly in Lester's Test Arcade

