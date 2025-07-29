A Fun Bonus Update!

Changes and Improvements

Game now has an intro credits sequence on boot



New songs have been added for Lester's Test Arcade and Memory Zoo!



Stamper's "Thank You" animation has been drastically improved



Gems and pickups now have a bigger hitbox



Fixes

Fixed various tile errors



Fixed occasional crash when using PlayStation controllers in the item bonus screen



Spray n' Pray now unlocks and shows up correctly in Lester's Test Arcade



This update is a little bigger than a hotfix but mainly serves to fix up a number of parts of the game as we head out of Early Access