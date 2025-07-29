Version 0.2.2.2 Turbo Mode & QoL

Updates:

Introducing Turbo Mode — our new speedrun-inspired game mode! Locked to save slot 4, Turbo Mode cranks the base game speed up by 10x, offering a fast-paced way to play. Please note: Steam achievements and the time bank are disabled in this mode for a pure speedrun experience.

How to Access turbo mode? After Pressing play on the save slot ui scroll down and select Turbo Mode this is save slot 4.

Please note there are no awards that follow over from Turbo Mode into your main saves this is a design choice.

Added a new hover effect for interactables: objects now highlight with an outline and slightly enlarge to help players easily identify them. This applies to Mining nodes, Woodcutting trees, Tracking targets, NPCs (Shopkeepers & Charter NPCs), Imbuing Altars, Thieving Chests & Stalls, and Foraging Chests.

Added a Magnifying glass to mini to Enable Interactable Highlights on hover, you can also hold alt to enable highlights.

Added New Cursor System: Hover cursor now changes when interacting with Mining, Woodcutting, Foraging, and Fishing nodes.

Added Auto-Switching Combat Styles: Combat style now changes automatically based on equipped weapon (configurable, defaults: Melee = Attack, Ranged = Ranged, Magic = Magic). Preferences are saved.

Improved pathfinding for all Bloobathons.

Added New Achievements for Turbo Mode, Please note these are only available in Turbo Mode.

Bug Fixes:

Frost worms will now be affected by Devotion Invocations.

Tooltips for Invocations now update if they currently affected by a potion.

Fixed a Level requirement in Beastmastery Hard Tasks.

Changes Staffs to Staves in Imbuing Lectern UI.

Potion time is now 80 seconds base + prestige bonuses.

Fixed Staf of Terraforge having a woodcutting requirement.

Fixed an issue with Crafting.

Fixed auto cooking not re enabling cooking info.

Fixed Palescale wyvern having the wrong combat image on hp bar.

Fixed Emerald viper having the wrong combat image on hp bar.

Fixed Emerald viper awarding more points that expected.