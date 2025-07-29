 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19405090
Update notes via Steam Community
- Crashes that can occur when interrupting a Stalker's attack should be fixed now. Please report reoccurrences should there be any.
- Corpses will now ignore player collision when falling.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3700001
