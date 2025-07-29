- Crashes that can occur when interrupting a Stalker's attack should be fixed now. Please report reoccurrences should there be any.
- Corpses will now ignore player collision when falling.
Pre-release build 1.3.1 changelog
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3700001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update