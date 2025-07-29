New Darkness Mechanics: Night brings new challenges as darkness now actively impacts gameplay. Combat the shadows by placing torches and lighting fireplaces to illuminate your surroundings.



Content Expansion: Two additional levels (11 and 12) are now available for exploration, bringing fresh challenges and discoveries.



Ice Wand Introduction: Discover the powerful Ice Wand in the new levels. This magical weapon can freeze enemies and significantly reduce their movement speed, giving you a tactical advantage in combat.



Sanity System: A new psychological element adds depth to survival gameplay. Extended periods in darkness or allowing your hunger levels to drop critically low will trigger hallucinations and enhance enemy strength, making resource management more crucial than ever.