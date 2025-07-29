 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE Marvel Rivals Deadlock Killing Floor 3
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19405038 Edited 29 July 2025 – 22:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Darkness Mechanics: Night brings new challenges as darkness now actively impacts gameplay. Combat the shadows by placing torches and lighting fireplaces to illuminate your surroundings.

Content Expansion: Two additional levels (11 and 12) are now available for exploration, bringing fresh challenges and discoveries.

Ice Wand Introduction: Discover the powerful Ice Wand in the new levels. This magical weapon can freeze enemies and significantly reduce their movement speed, giving you a tactical advantage in combat.

Sanity System: A new psychological element adds depth to survival gameplay. Extended periods in darkness or allowing your hunger levels to drop critically low will trigger hallucinations and enhance enemy strength, making resource management more crucial than ever.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3692371
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3692372
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link