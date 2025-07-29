 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE Marvel Rivals Deadlock Killing Floor 3
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19404992 Edited 29 July 2025 – 22:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear space mechanics,

the crafting of mercury fulminate is already available, to create it you need uranium liquid, unstable uranium liquid, stable uranium liquid and a large battery with a minus value, after that you need to press the button for crafting and wait 10 seconds and then you will have 3 mercury fulminate.

According to the suggestion from the review, instructions have been made for misunderstood systems in the workshop.

Bug fixes.

Bug#1 - the load button in the main menu did not work.

planned.

The battery crafting system is already half ready. Updates will be released every day where new item crafting systems will be added.

Your review may be more powerful than any battery in the ship :)

Good luck with crafting <3

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3740811
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link