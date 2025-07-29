Dear space mechanics,

the crafting of mercury fulminate is already available, to create it you need uranium liquid, unstable uranium liquid, stable uranium liquid and a large battery with a minus value, after that you need to press the button for crafting and wait 10 seconds and then you will have 3 mercury fulminate.

According to the suggestion from the review, instructions have been made for misunderstood systems in the workshop.

Bug fixes.

Bug#1 - the load button in the main menu did not work.

planned.

The battery crafting system is already half ready. Updates will be released every day where new item crafting systems will be added.

Your review may be more powerful than any battery in the ship :)

Good luck with crafting <3