Major 29 July 2025 Build 19404913 Edited 30 July 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Removed "Antibody Mode" toggle and replaced it with a system that incorporates the best of both modes' mechanics into one: Characters are now unable to walk through each other, and are able to jump over each other, switching sides, as per a usual fighting game,

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3243251
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3243252
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3243253
Linux 32-bitEnglish Depot 3243254
Windows 32-bitEnglish Depot 3243255
