29 July 2025 Build 19404893 Edited 29 July 2025 – 21:26:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. (UPDATE) EVENT: Rapid fire missiles caused a screen flashing effect due the lens flare effect combined with rapid fire. During an event the lens flare effect is now disabled.

2. (UPDATE) EVENT: No longer saves weapon fired and hit stats as these may become heavily skewed while rapid fire events are running.

3. (FIX) ALL: A bug that would sometimes render a newly spawned weapon near the origin of the camera (an effect that could be visually jarring) should now be resolved as well.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3509941
