1. (UPDATE) EVENT: Rapid fire missiles caused a screen flashing effect due the lens flare effect combined with rapid fire. During an event the lens flare effect is now disabled.



2. (UPDATE) EVENT: No longer saves weapon fired and hit stats as these may become heavily skewed while rapid fire events are running.



3. (FIX) ALL: A bug that would sometimes render a newly spawned weapon near the origin of the camera (an effect that could be visually jarring) should now be resolved as well.