1. (UPDATE) EVENT: Rapid fire missiles caused a screen flashing effect due the lens flare effect combined with rapid fire. During an event the lens flare effect is now disabled.
2. (UPDATE) EVENT: No longer saves weapon fired and hit stats as these may become heavily skewed while rapid fire events are running.
3. (FIX) ALL: A bug that would sometimes render a newly spawned weapon near the origin of the camera (an effect that could be visually jarring) should now be resolved as well.
Build 0.8.06
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3509941
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update