29 July 2025 Build 19404891 Edited 29 July 2025 – 21:39:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

HELLO EMPLOYEES!

This update contains a LOT of balance changes to make some underperforming upgrades (and the Trident) more useful. We’ve also added better upgrade duplicate protection and a way to craft undiscovered upgrades!

Saxon asks that you please enjoy this update with minimal emotion as we focus our New Atlas efforts on hunting the Amalgamation. Additionally, Saxon will generously award one biological crew a free lunch extravaganza upon the Amalgamation’s death.

Read on to see the full patch notes:

Amalgamation

  • Fixed an issue where only the host was submitting their global progress after facing an amalgamation

  • Increased Amalgamation health on higher threat levels

  • The Amalgamation is now more likely to spawn after the main objective is completed

Upgrade Duplicate Protection

  • Upgrades now have a 75% chance to drop as a non-duplicate

  • Exotic upgrades are guaranteed to be unique until you’ve collected all available exotics

  • We’ve heard your feedback about getting too many duplicate drops so we hope this change makes it a lot easier to collect all of the upgrades

Crafting & Resources

  • You can now spend Saxonite to craft upgrades that haven’t yet been discovered

  • Consumables like the Premium Loot License no longer affect crafted upgrades

  • Opening the crafting screen from a weapon’s inspect window now automatically selects that weapon for crafting

  • Increased resource inventory caps:

    • Scrap: 99 → 300

    • Self-Replicating Acid Glob: 20 → 50

    • Premium Loot License: 5 → 15

    • Personal Access Token: 5 → 15

    • Bootleg Replicator: 5 → 10

Weapons

  • Tweaked XP gain per kill for each weapon to bring XP gain more in line for weapons that tend to get less kills per mission

  • Dealing damage with a weapon now generates 25% less ammo for your other weapon

  • Each weapon now has different ammo generation efficiency to help bring ammo per second (APS??) more in line for all weapons

  • Added a cap to the amount of ammo that can be generated from a single shot

  • Ammo generation currently happens so quickly with some weapons and builds that it may as well not be a mechanic. While we want to keep ammo generation fast, you shouldn’t be able to refill your reserves in like one shot. These changes should make generation more consistent without slowing it down too much.

Wrangler

Hold Onto Your Hats

  • Increased slide speed by 50%

  • Now shows an indicator on the left side of your screen when this effect is active

Slingshot

  • Now shows an indicator on the left side of your screen when this effect is active

Ammo Continuity

  • Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells

Charge Thief

  • Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells

Hornet Interference

  • Decreased upgrade size to 2 cells

Bruiser

Splash Zone

  • Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells

Blast Chamber

  • Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells

One For All

  • Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells

With Me

  • Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells

Knee Dive

  • Increased Nose Dive damage by 30%

Scrapper

Feedback Relay

  • Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells

  • Increased charge by 50%

Upset Stomach

  • Now has a flat cooldown of 5 seconds (down from 30-50 seconds)

  • Increased range by 30%

Glider

  • Glider no longer drifts downward when flying horizontally

Battery Siphon

  • Increased move speed by 50%

Course Correction

  • Increased dodge force

    • Min: Increased by 100%

    • Max: Increased by 50%

Trident

  • Decreased spread by 20%

Hornet Hunting

  • Decreased upgrade size to 2 cells

Shredify

  • Now increases ammo capacity & magazine size by 30

  • Increased fire rate multiplier

    • Min: 1.9x → 2.77x

    • Max: 2.12x → 3.33x

  • Increased damage multiplier

    • Min: 0.77x → 0.8x

    • Max: 0.8x → 0.83x

  • Hit VFX are now played less often when firing at really fast speeds. This should help with high fire rate performance on lower-end systems. This change applies to all hitscan weapons.

Bailing Water

  • Targets that are soaked in water now also take an additional 25% damage from being electrocuted

Fire in the Hold

  • Increased duration of high fire rate

    • Min: 0.8s → 0.95s

    • Max: 1.2s → 1.35s

Cross-Deck

  • Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells

  • Increased slide duration

    • Min: 1.6s → 2s

    • Max: 2.4x → 2.7s

  • Increased slide speed by 40%

Thrill of the Fight

  • Decreased upgrade size to 5 cells

  • Now grants charge to your ability that’s closest to full charge, even when not all abilities are on cooldown.

  • Increased charge gained on kill

    • Min: 1s → 2.1s

    • Max: 2.2s → 2.7s

Heaven’s Fury

  • Lightning now triggers when dealing damage rather than on kill

  • Decreased lightning chance (since you damage targets way more often than you kill them)

    • Min: 40% → 21%

    • Max: 56% → 25.2%

  • Lightning strikes may trigger additional lightning when damaging a target

Au-Si Jackrabbit

Pummeler

  • Decreased charge speed by 16%

  • Charge speed now slightly decreases as the magazine size increases above 8

Delicious Cores

  • Decreased upgrade size to 6 cells

All Powdered Up

  • Increased knockback force by 20%

Pesticide

  • Decreased upgrade size to 6 cells

Mag Extender

  • Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells

Lead Flinger

Lucky Bastard

  • 1 ammo from your reserves is consumed when a bullet is refunded

  • The Lead Flinger has some broken high-damage combos that we’ll probably need to address at some point but for now we’re just making Lucky Bastard consume reserve ammo so that you at least need to switch weapons occasionally

Unnatural Focus

  • Decreased upgrade size to 4 cells

The Cycler

Corrode Siphon

  • Decreased upgrade size to 7 cells

Shock Recursion

  • Decreased upgrade size to 7 cells

Violent Ignition

  • Decreased upgrade size to 8 cells

Plate Launcher

Nice Catch

  • Fixed an issue that could cause the speed boost to stack on top of itself every time the inventory was closed

Fencing Construction

  • Decreased upgrade size to 5 cells

The Carver

  • Ammo is now loaded at the correct time during the Carver’s reload animation

Blood Efficiency

  • Increased the amount of blood gained per kill

    • Min: Increased by 15.3%

    • Max: Increased by 14.2%

Blood Bucket

  • Increased max blood stacks

    • Min: Increased by 2.8% (Max blood is now 54.5)

    • Max: Increased by 3.5% (Max blood is now 58.5)

Blood Coating

  • Increased damage resistance

    • Min: Increased by 25%

    • Max: Increased by 7%

  • We don’t want to buff Blood Coating too much since its damage resistance at max blood stacks is already really high, but we’ve increased it a bit and brought the lower rolled values closer to the max value.

Rush

  • Decreased additional damage taken by 66%

  • Increased move speed

    • Min: Increased by 32.3%

    • Max: Increased by 3%

Swinging Technique

  • Fixed missing description

Sharing Lunch

  • Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells

DMLR

Hot Swap

  • Decreased upgrade size to 7 cells

Corrosive Laser

  • Decreased upgrade size to 4 cells

Incendiary Laser

  • Decreased upgrade size to 4 cells

Shocking Laser

  • Decreased upgrade size to 4 cells

Tainted Exhaust

  • Decreased upgrade size to 4 cells

Swarm Launcher

Crop Duster

  • Fixed an issue where this upgrade could stop you from firing while airborne

Gunship Cannon

Tinderbox

  • Spontaneous combustion can no longer trigger when you aren’t mashing reload

Incendiary Grenade

Volatile Explosives

  • Decreased upgrade size to 6 cells

Shock Grenade

Flash Storm

  • Decreased upgrade size to 7 cells

Thunder Pressure

  • Decreased upgrade size to 4 cells

Acid Grenade

Connected Systems

  • Decreased upgrade size to 4 cells

Lightspeed Material Transfer

  • Decreased upgrade size to 4 cells

  • Fixed some cases where the teleport wouldn’t activate

Gas Valves

  • Recharge speed while standing in an acid puddle now partially scales with base cooldown duration, making this upgrade more effective with other upgrades that increase the grenade’s cooldown

Player Upgrades

Magboots

  • Decreased upgrade size to 4 cells

Blink

  • Decreased upgrade size to 5 cells

Gifs

  • You can now change your local content filtering settings for gifs in the gameplay options

Grapple Pole

  • Poles are painted a different color for each player

Stolen Nanites

  • Now colors the grapple pole ball green

Efficient Murder Initiative

  • Decreased the number of kills required to complete this rare extraction modifier

Demo Reward

  • Anyone who played the demo and hasn’t gotten their Roachard gun crab should receive it now

  • Roachard gun crab can no longer be scrapped

Skins

  • Added a pity oyster drop if you scrap enough upgrades without getting one

  • Collected skins now appear in the chat so you can make your friends jealous

Misc

  • Fixed an issue where some upgrades that increased range weren’t showing their stats

  • All upgrades that show a percent stat change should now display decimals

  • Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause the Drop Pod to play an insanely loud sound after returning to the HUB

  • Lobbies now refresh immediately when changing the threat level filter

  • Fixed a rare issue that could wipe save data on startup

  • We’ve seen some reports of rockets flying overhead causing performance issues on low-end systems. As a temporary fix, we’ve disabled flyover rocket smoke when particle quality is set to 1.

  • Fixed an issue where shock mushrooms could trigger lightning infinitely, causing a crash (at least we hope we fixed it…)

  • Slightly increased the chance for a mission to have modifiers

  • Fixed an issue where players who aren’t the host would see an ‘objective failed’ popup when extracting without completing a side objective

  • Fixed some performance issues when killing certain large gunks in Cleanup Detail

  • Slightly reduced the text chat scale

Changed files in this update

