HELLO EMPLOYEES!

This update contains a LOT of balance changes to make some underperforming upgrades (and the Trident) more useful. We’ve also added better upgrade duplicate protection and a way to craft undiscovered upgrades!

Saxon asks that you please enjoy this update with minimal emotion as we focus our New Atlas efforts on hunting the Amalgamation. Additionally, Saxon will generously award one biological crew a free lunch extravaganza upon the Amalgamation’s death.

Read on to see the full patch notes:

Amalgamation

Fixed an issue where only the host was submitting their global progress after facing an amalgamation

Increased Amalgamation health on higher threat levels

The Amalgamation is now more likely to spawn after the main objective is completed

Upgrade Duplicate Protection

Upgrades now have a 75% chance to drop as a non-duplicate

Exotic upgrades are guaranteed to be unique until you’ve collected all available exotics

We’ve heard your feedback about getting too many duplicate drops so we hope this change makes it a lot easier to collect all of the upgrades

Crafting & Resources

You can now spend Saxonite to craft upgrades that haven’t yet been discovered

Consumables like the Premium Loot License no longer affect crafted upgrades

Opening the crafting screen from a weapon’s inspect window now automatically selects that weapon for crafting

Increased resource inventory caps: Scrap: 99 → 300 Self-Replicating Acid Glob: 20 → 50 Premium Loot License: 5 → 15 Personal Access Token: 5 → 15 Bootleg Replicator: 5 → 10



Weapons

Tweaked XP gain per kill for each weapon to bring XP gain more in line for weapons that tend to get less kills per mission

Dealing damage with a weapon now generates 25% less ammo for your other weapon

Each weapon now has different ammo generation efficiency to help bring ammo per second (APS??) more in line for all weapons

Added a cap to the amount of ammo that can be generated from a single shot

Ammo generation currently happens so quickly with some weapons and builds that it may as well not be a mechanic. While we want to keep ammo generation fast, you shouldn’t be able to refill your reserves in like one shot. These changes should make generation more consistent without slowing it down too much.

Wrangler

Hold Onto Your Hats

Increased slide speed by 50%

Now shows an indicator on the left side of your screen when this effect is active

Slingshot

Now shows an indicator on the left side of your screen when this effect is active

Ammo Continuity

Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells

Charge Thief

Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells

Hornet Interference

Decreased upgrade size to 2 cells

Bruiser

Splash Zone

Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells

Blast Chamber

Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells

One For All

Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells

With Me

Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells

Knee Dive

Increased Nose Dive damage by 30%

Scrapper

Feedback Relay

Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells

Increased charge by 50%

Upset Stomach

Now has a flat cooldown of 5 seconds (down from 30-50 seconds)

Increased range by 30%

Glider

Glider no longer drifts downward when flying horizontally

Battery Siphon

Increased move speed by 50%

Course Correction

Increased dodge force Min: Increased by 100% Max: Increased by 50%



Trident

Decreased spread by 20%

Hornet Hunting

Decreased upgrade size to 2 cells

Shredify

Now increases ammo capacity & magazine size by 30

Increased fire rate multiplier Min: 1.9x → 2.77x Max: 2.12x → 3.33x

Increased damage multiplier Min: 0.77x → 0.8x Max: 0.8x → 0.83x

Hit VFX are now played less often when firing at really fast speeds. This should help with high fire rate performance on lower-end systems. This change applies to all hitscan weapons.

Bailing Water

Targets that are soaked in water now also take an additional 25% damage from being electrocuted

Fire in the Hold

Increased duration of high fire rate Min: 0.8s → 0.95s Max: 1.2s → 1.35s



Cross-Deck

Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells

Increased slide duration Min: 1.6s → 2s Max: 2.4x → 2.7s

Increased slide speed by 40%

Thrill of the Fight

Decreased upgrade size to 5 cells

Now grants charge to your ability that’s closest to full charge, even when not all abilities are on cooldown.

Increased charge gained on kill Min: 1s → 2.1s Max: 2.2s → 2.7s



Heaven’s Fury

Lightning now triggers when dealing damage rather than on kill

Decreased lightning chance ( since you damage targets way more often than you kill them ) Min: 40% → 21% Max: 56% → 25.2%

Lightning strikes may trigger additional lightning when damaging a target

Au-Si Jackrabbit

Pummeler

Decreased charge speed by 16%

Charge speed now slightly decreases as the magazine size increases above 8

Delicious Cores

Decreased upgrade size to 6 cells

All Powdered Up

Increased knockback force by 20%

Pesticide

Decreased upgrade size to 6 cells

Mag Extender

Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells

Lead Flinger

Lucky Bastard

1 ammo from your reserves is consumed when a bullet is refunded

The Lead Flinger has some broken high-damage combos that we’ll probably need to address at some point but for now we’re just making Lucky Bastard consume reserve ammo so that you at least need to switch weapons occasionally

Unnatural Focus

Decreased upgrade size to 4 cells

The Cycler

Corrode Siphon

Decreased upgrade size to 7 cells

Shock Recursion

Decreased upgrade size to 7 cells

Violent Ignition

Decreased upgrade size to 8 cells

Plate Launcher

Nice Catch

Fixed an issue that could cause the speed boost to stack on top of itself every time the inventory was closed

Fencing Construction

Decreased upgrade size to 5 cells

The Carver

Ammo is now loaded at the correct time during the Carver’s reload animation

Blood Efficiency

Increased the amount of blood gained per kill Min: Increased by 15.3% Max: Increased by 14.2%



Blood Bucket

Increased max blood stacks Min: Increased by 2.8% (Max blood is now 54.5) Max: Increased by 3.5% (Max blood is now 58.5)



Blood Coating

Increased damage resistance Min: Increased by 25% Max: Increased by 7%

We don’t want to buff Blood Coating too much since its damage resistance at max blood stacks is already really high, but we’ve increased it a bit and brought the lower rolled values closer to the max value.

Rush

Decreased additional damage taken by 66%

Increased move speed Min: Increased by 32.3% Max: Increased by 3%



Swinging Technique

Fixed missing description

Sharing Lunch

Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells

DMLR

Hot Swap

Decreased upgrade size to 7 cells

Corrosive Laser

Decreased upgrade size to 4 cells

Incendiary Laser

Decreased upgrade size to 4 cells

Shocking Laser

Decreased upgrade size to 4 cells

Tainted Exhaust

Decreased upgrade size to 4 cells

Swarm Launcher

Crop Duster

Fixed an issue where this upgrade could stop you from firing while airborne

Gunship Cannon

Tinderbox

Spontaneous combustion can no longer trigger when you aren’t mashing reload

Incendiary Grenade

Volatile Explosives

Decreased upgrade size to 6 cells

Shock Grenade

Flash Storm

Decreased upgrade size to 7 cells

Thunder Pressure

Decreased upgrade size to 4 cells

Acid Grenade

Connected Systems

Decreased upgrade size to 4 cells

Lightspeed Material Transfer

Decreased upgrade size to 4 cells

Fixed some cases where the teleport wouldn’t activate

Gas Valves

Recharge speed while standing in an acid puddle now partially scales with base cooldown duration, making this upgrade more effective with other upgrades that increase the grenade’s cooldown

Player Upgrades

Magboots

Decreased upgrade size to 4 cells

Blink

Decreased upgrade size to 5 cells

Gifs

You can now change your local content filtering settings for gifs in the gameplay options

Grapple Pole

Poles are painted a different color for each player

Stolen Nanites

Now colors the grapple pole ball green

Efficient Murder Initiative

Decreased the number of kills required to complete this rare extraction modifier

Demo Reward

Anyone who played the demo and hasn’t gotten their Roachard gun crab should receive it now

Roachard gun crab can no longer be scrapped

Skins

Added a pity oyster drop if you scrap enough upgrades without getting one

Collected skins now appear in the chat so you can make your friends jealous

Misc