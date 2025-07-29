HELLO EMPLOYEES!
This update contains a LOT of balance changes to make some underperforming upgrades (and the Trident) more useful. We’ve also added better upgrade duplicate protection and a way to craft undiscovered upgrades!
Saxon asks that you please enjoy this update with minimal emotion as we focus our New Atlas efforts on hunting the Amalgamation. Additionally, Saxon will generously award one biological crew a free lunch extravaganza upon the Amalgamation’s death.
Read on to see the full patch notes:
Amalgamation
Fixed an issue where only the host was submitting their global progress after facing an amalgamation
Increased Amalgamation health on higher threat levels
The Amalgamation is now more likely to spawn after the main objective is completed
Upgrade Duplicate Protection
Upgrades now have a 75% chance to drop as a non-duplicate
Exotic upgrades are guaranteed to be unique until you’ve collected all available exotics
We’ve heard your feedback about getting too many duplicate drops so we hope this change makes it a lot easier to collect all of the upgrades
Crafting & Resources
You can now spend Saxonite to craft upgrades that haven’t yet been discovered
Consumables like the Premium Loot License no longer affect crafted upgrades
Opening the crafting screen from a weapon’s inspect window now automatically selects that weapon for crafting
Increased resource inventory caps:
Scrap: 99 → 300
Self-Replicating Acid Glob: 20 → 50
Premium Loot License: 5 → 15
Personal Access Token: 5 → 15
Bootleg Replicator: 5 → 10
Weapons
Tweaked XP gain per kill for each weapon to bring XP gain more in line for weapons that tend to get less kills per mission
Dealing damage with a weapon now generates 25% less ammo for your other weapon
Each weapon now has different ammo generation efficiency to help bring ammo per second (APS??) more in line for all weapons
Added a cap to the amount of ammo that can be generated from a single shot
Ammo generation currently happens so quickly with some weapons and builds that it may as well not be a mechanic. While we want to keep ammo generation fast, you shouldn’t be able to refill your reserves in like one shot. These changes should make generation more consistent without slowing it down too much.
Wrangler
Hold Onto Your Hats
Increased slide speed by 50%
Now shows an indicator on the left side of your screen when this effect is active
Slingshot
Now shows an indicator on the left side of your screen when this effect is active
Ammo Continuity
Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells
Charge Thief
Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells
Hornet Interference
Decreased upgrade size to 2 cells
Bruiser
Splash Zone
Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells
Blast Chamber
Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells
One For All
Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells
With Me
Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells
Knee Dive
Increased Nose Dive damage by 30%
Scrapper
Feedback Relay
Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells
Increased charge by 50%
Upset Stomach
Now has a flat cooldown of 5 seconds (down from 30-50 seconds)
Increased range by 30%
Glider
Glider no longer drifts downward when flying horizontally
Battery Siphon
Increased move speed by 50%
Course Correction
Increased dodge force
Min: Increased by 100%
Max: Increased by 50%
Trident
Decreased spread by 20%
Hornet Hunting
Decreased upgrade size to 2 cells
Shredify
Now increases ammo capacity & magazine size by 30
Increased fire rate multiplier
Min: 1.9x → 2.77x
Max: 2.12x → 3.33x
Increased damage multiplier
Min: 0.77x → 0.8x
Max: 0.8x → 0.83x
Hit VFX are now played less often when firing at really fast speeds. This should help with high fire rate performance on lower-end systems. This change applies to all hitscan weapons.
Bailing Water
Targets that are soaked in water now also take an additional 25% damage from being electrocuted
Fire in the Hold
Increased duration of high fire rate
Min: 0.8s → 0.95s
Max: 1.2s → 1.35s
Cross-Deck
Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells
Increased slide duration
Min: 1.6s → 2s
Max: 2.4x → 2.7s
Increased slide speed by 40%
Thrill of the Fight
Decreased upgrade size to 5 cells
Now grants charge to your ability that’s closest to full charge, even when not all abilities are on cooldown.
Increased charge gained on kill
Min: 1s → 2.1s
Max: 2.2s → 2.7s
Heaven’s Fury
Lightning now triggers when dealing damage rather than on kill
Decreased lightning chance (since you damage targets way more often than you kill them)
Min: 40% → 21%
Max: 56% → 25.2%
Lightning strikes may trigger additional lightning when damaging a target
Au-Si Jackrabbit
Pummeler
Decreased charge speed by 16%
Charge speed now slightly decreases as the magazine size increases above 8
Delicious Cores
Decreased upgrade size to 6 cells
All Powdered Up
Increased knockback force by 20%
Pesticide
Decreased upgrade size to 6 cells
Mag Extender
Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells
Lead Flinger
Lucky Bastard
1 ammo from your reserves is consumed when a bullet is refunded
The Lead Flinger has some broken high-damage combos that we’ll probably need to address at some point but for now we’re just making Lucky Bastard consume reserve ammo so that you at least need to switch weapons occasionally
Unnatural Focus
Decreased upgrade size to 4 cells
The Cycler
Corrode Siphon
Decreased upgrade size to 7 cells
Shock Recursion
Decreased upgrade size to 7 cells
Violent Ignition
Decreased upgrade size to 8 cells
Plate Launcher
Nice Catch
Fixed an issue that could cause the speed boost to stack on top of itself every time the inventory was closed
Fencing Construction
Decreased upgrade size to 5 cells
The Carver
Ammo is now loaded at the correct time during the Carver’s reload animation
Blood Efficiency
Increased the amount of blood gained per kill
Min: Increased by 15.3%
Max: Increased by 14.2%
Blood Bucket
Increased max blood stacks
Min: Increased by 2.8% (Max blood is now 54.5)
Max: Increased by 3.5% (Max blood is now 58.5)
Blood Coating
Increased damage resistance
Min: Increased by 25%
Max: Increased by 7%
We don’t want to buff Blood Coating too much since its damage resistance at max blood stacks is already really high, but we’ve increased it a bit and brought the lower rolled values closer to the max value.
Rush
Decreased additional damage taken by 66%
Increased move speed
Min: Increased by 32.3%
Max: Increased by 3%
Swinging Technique
Fixed missing description
Sharing Lunch
Decreased upgrade size to 3 cells
DMLR
Hot Swap
Decreased upgrade size to 7 cells
Corrosive Laser
Decreased upgrade size to 4 cells
Incendiary Laser
Decreased upgrade size to 4 cells
Shocking Laser
Decreased upgrade size to 4 cells
Tainted Exhaust
Decreased upgrade size to 4 cells
Swarm Launcher
Crop Duster
Fixed an issue where this upgrade could stop you from firing while airborne
Gunship Cannon
Tinderbox
Spontaneous combustion can no longer trigger when you aren’t mashing reload
Incendiary Grenade
Volatile Explosives
Decreased upgrade size to 6 cells
Shock Grenade
Flash Storm
Decreased upgrade size to 7 cells
Thunder Pressure
Decreased upgrade size to 4 cells
Acid Grenade
Connected Systems
Decreased upgrade size to 4 cells
Lightspeed Material Transfer
Decreased upgrade size to 4 cells
Fixed some cases where the teleport wouldn’t activate
Gas Valves
Recharge speed while standing in an acid puddle now partially scales with base cooldown duration, making this upgrade more effective with other upgrades that increase the grenade’s cooldown
Player Upgrades
Magboots
Decreased upgrade size to 4 cells
Blink
Decreased upgrade size to 5 cells
Gifs
You can now change your local content filtering settings for gifs in the gameplay options
Grapple Pole
Poles are painted a different color for each player
Stolen Nanites
Now colors the grapple pole ball green
Efficient Murder Initiative
Decreased the number of kills required to complete this rare extraction modifier
Demo Reward
Anyone who played the demo and hasn’t gotten their Roachard gun crab should receive it now
Roachard gun crab can no longer be scrapped
Skins
Added a pity oyster drop if you scrap enough upgrades without getting one
Collected skins now appear in the chat so you can make your friends jealous
Misc
Fixed an issue where some upgrades that increased range weren’t showing their stats
All upgrades that show a percent stat change should now display decimals
Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause the Drop Pod to play an insanely loud sound after returning to the HUB
Lobbies now refresh immediately when changing the threat level filter
Fixed a rare issue that could wipe save data on startup
We’ve seen some reports of rockets flying overhead causing performance issues on low-end systems. As a temporary fix, we’ve disabled flyover rocket smoke when particle quality is set to 1.
Fixed an issue where shock mushrooms could trigger lightning infinitely, causing a crash (at least we hope we fixed it…)
Slightly increased the chance for a mission to have modifiers
Fixed an issue where players who aren’t the host would see an ‘objective failed’ popup when extracting without completing a side objective
Fixed some performance issues when killing certain large gunks in Cleanup Detail
Slightly reduced the text chat scale
