Hello Hunters!
Thank you for the quick bug reports! Here's what we've fixed:
Bug Fixes:
• Resolved the blurry screen issue affecting certain areas
• Item stack limit properly restored to 999 (was incorrectly showing 99)
• Recruitment board no longer resets unexpectedly
Bonus Content Added:
• New treasure box at HQ - contains a special compensation reward!
• Tier 2 mercenaries now available at the recruitment board
Thanks for your patience and continued support!
Best regards,
PixelPulse Studio
Hotfixes V1.2.1
