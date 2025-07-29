Hello Hunters!



Thank you for the quick bug reports! Here's what we've fixed:



Bug Fixes:

• Resolved the blurry screen issue affecting certain areas

• Item stack limit properly restored to 999 (was incorrectly showing 99)

• Recruitment board no longer resets unexpectedly



Bonus Content Added:

• New treasure box at HQ - contains a special compensation reward!

• Tier 2 mercenaries now available at the recruitment board



Thanks for your patience and continued support!



Best regards,

PixelPulse Studio