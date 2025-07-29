 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19404879
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Hunters!

Thank you for the quick bug reports! Here's what we've fixed:

Bug Fixes:
• Resolved the blurry screen issue affecting certain areas
• Item stack limit properly restored to 999 (was incorrectly showing 99)
• Recruitment board no longer resets unexpectedly

Bonus Content Added:
• New treasure box at HQ - contains a special compensation reward!
• Tier 2 mercenaries now available at the recruitment board

Thanks for your patience and continued support!

Best regards,
PixelPulse Studio

