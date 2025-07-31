 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals SUPERVIVE Deadlock WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 July 2025 Build 19404854 Edited 31 July 2025 – 01:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Some quick adjustments and fixes.

_____

Patch Notes: Hotfix v0.5.2

Adjustments

  • Adjusted infection rates for High and Very High infection chances so that it is possible to get infected earlier in the playthrough.

  • Updated the zombie spawns in Texas Sports Supply, Pogo's Greenhaven, Mitchum Powell Plaza and the Red Mile Gas Station.

  • Reduced Hardwick's attack speed to fix an issue where he could attack survivors so quickly that they are unable to attack back.

  • Players can now use the mouse to hover over the difficulty setting sliders to reveal the setting's description.

  • Updated some Chinese Simplified and Chinese Traditional translations to be more accurate.

  • When survivors are assigned to the Garden, Water Collector or Distillery, their spots at the station should now match the slots in the assignment screen.

  • Removed some loading tips that were no longer relevant.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where zombies didn't attack survivors as often as they should have when survivors were using certain weapons.

  • Fixed an issue where the headers didn't show up in some popups when playing the game in Thai.

  • Fixed an issue where moving the mouse to the Pin button could accidentally change the selected Plan.

  • Fixed an issue where zombies could get stuck when survivors threw a grenade into a specific room in Styx Arcade.

  • Fixed an issue where some of the line of sight was not matching with the rooms in Mercer High School.

  • Fixed an issue where zombies could get stuck at a particular spot in Briarwood Motel.

  • Fixed an issue where the game could freeze if players quit mid-combat.

  • Fixed an issue where the Zombie Sensitivity to Survivor Presence slider didn't apply to dormant zombies. Dormant zombies should now also respect this setting.

  • Fixed an issue where players were sometimes unable to scroll up and down on the NPC interaction screen if their mouse was on certain parts of that screen.

  • Fixed an issue where the hatches in St Bernadette Hospital and 22 Springwood Drive were missing their sound effects when survivors opened them.

  • Fixed an issue where idle zombies sometimes produced footstep audio even when they were stationary and not walking around.

  • Fixed an issue where one of the large zombies in the Galaxy Zone Arcade was not set up correctly.

  • Fixed an issue where the zombies close to the game camera in Jay's Motel and Old Ballard appeared cut off.

_____

Don't forget to join us in the Discord!

https://discord.gg/Xd8RPnRZjx

Harriet &

the Into the Dead team


Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2239711
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2239712
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link