Patch Notes: Hotfix v0.5.2

Some quick adjustments and fixes.

_____

Removed some loading tips that were no longer relevant.

When survivors are assigned to the Garden, Water Collector or Distillery, their spots at the station should now match the slots in the assignment screen.

Updated some Chinese Simplified and Chinese Traditional translations to be more accurate.

Players can now use the mouse to hover over the difficulty setting sliders to reveal the setting's description.

Reduced Hardwick's attack speed to fix an issue where he could attack survivors so quickly that they are unable to attack back.

Updated the zombie spawns in Texas Sports Supply, Pogo's Greenhaven, Mitchum Powell Plaza and the Red Mile Gas Station.

Adjusted infection rates for High and Very High infection chances so that it is possible to get infected earlier in the playthrough.

Fixed an issue where zombies didn't attack survivors as often as they should have when survivors were using certain weapons.

Fixed an issue where the headers didn't show up in some popups when playing the game in Thai.

Fixed an issue where moving the mouse to the Pin button could accidentally change the selected Plan.

Fixed an issue where zombies could get stuck when survivors threw a grenade into a specific room in Styx Arcade.

Fixed an issue where some of the line of sight was not matching with the rooms in Mercer High School.

Fixed an issue where zombies could get stuck at a particular spot in Briarwood Motel.

Fixed an issue where the game could freeze if players quit mid-combat.

Fixed an issue where the Zombie Sensitivity to Survivor Presence slider didn't apply to dormant zombies. Dormant zombies should now also respect this setting.

Fixed an issue where players were sometimes unable to scroll up and down on the NPC interaction screen if their mouse was on certain parts of that screen.

Fixed an issue where the hatches in St Bernadette Hospital and 22 Springwood Drive were missing their sound effects when survivors opened them.

Fixed an issue where idle zombies sometimes produced footstep audio even when they were stationary and not walking around.

Fixed an issue where one of the large zombies in the Galaxy Zone Arcade was not set up correctly.