"Armor"

In the original game, the only thing in the armor inventory was actual armor. So I left off the word "Armor" for some types, to save room.

As you can see, in the list of items, the name may be truncated, but when you click it will show the full name at the bottom.





I hope that helps new players to understand what's going on better.

Corpse/Treasure Conflict

If you fight an enemy in the overworld, and its corpse ends up on a treasure location, you would not be able to dig for the treasure. Now you should be able to dig and find treasure, even when a corpse is on that spot. Interestingly, for some reason you can only access the treasure once under these conditions, until you move off that spot and back again. Then you can search between the treasure and the corpse(s) as with fallen enemies. I am not sure why it limits your opening of the chest to one time, until after you move, it is a mystery, and I will continue to try to fix it.

Exploits Closed

There was a strange bug that allowed you to use bandages after you died, as well as other things like equipping weapons and stuff. These exploits have been closed. Sorry!





