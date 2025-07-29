Elite Decks have been added.

Season quests have been edited.

The option to purchase season levels has been added to the store.

New players are now given a one-month premium bonus instead of two weeks.

The limit on consecutive healing cannonballs has been increased.

A text error in daily quests has been fixed.

Blue ship design has been edited.

Auction has been edited.

Blocking ability has been edited.

Raid Map has been added.

Events have been added.