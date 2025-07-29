- New attacks have been added for enemies.
- Controls have been improved and a bug that prevented hitting has been fixed.
- Bug with the document interface on PCs has been fixed.
- Gameplay improvements.
- Other minor bugs have been fixed.
Enemy improvements
Update notes via Steam Community
