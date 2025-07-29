 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE Marvel Rivals Destiny 2 Killing Floor 3
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19404631 Edited 29 July 2025 – 21:46:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- New attacks have been added for enemies.
- Controls have been improved and a bug that prevented hitting has been fixed.
- Bug with the document interface on PCs has been fixed.
- Gameplay improvements.
- Other minor bugs have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2217721
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link