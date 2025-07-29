Fixes

\[+] Fixed: Inventory Commands `not marking chests as edited.`

\[+] Fixed: LobbySetupMenu `Toggling skills Requiring an extra click.`

\[+] Fixed: Trapdoor `Resetting texture on opening/closing.`

\[+] Fixed: Spider `Walk frames (themapcartographer).`

\[+] Fixed: Blueprint Command `Not working with lower case values.`

\[+] Fixed: GlobalSkills `Resetting when joining game.`

\[+] Fixed: `Components Sometimes pasting one block off.`

\[+] Fixed: `Saving new map over writing existing worlds.`

\[+] Fixed: `Npcs not firing bows.`

\[+] Fixed: `Trees not Decaying.`

\[+] Fixed: `Components Sometimes pasting one block off.`

Tweaks

\[+] Changed: AmbientSoundBlock `Area indicator color turns red if sound played has been suppressed.`

\[+] Changed: WorldBrowserMenu `Now shows world index.`

\[+] Changed: `Workshop maps now use default Permissions Even For Host.`

\[+] Changed: `Blueprint Command disabled with global skills on.`

\[+] Changed: `Max particle count increased from 16k to 64k particles.`

\[+] Updated: Texture Packs:

- `Dark Fantasy` (The Map Cartographer)

- `Classic Redux Survival Mode` (The Map Cartographer)

Improvements

\[+] Improved: `Startup Window no longer flashes when loading.`

\[+] Improved: AmbientSoundBlock `Audio fading with player distance.`

\[+] Improved: Controller input Support:

- `ShopMenu` (Can Change Tabs With Triggers & Left Bumper)

- `InventoryScreen`

- `CraftingScreen`

- `NewWorldScreens`

\[+] Added: WorldBrowserMenu `Can now Sort by world skill type.`

\[+] Added: LoadComponentScreen `ToolTip to show file path.`

\[+] Added: Lua Commands:

- `get_item_desc`

- `get_item_name`

\[+] Added: VoidMarkerBlock: `Replaces itself with air`

- `Can be used with merge paste`

- `Can be used with some creative tools`





-TM dev team