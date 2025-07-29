Fixes
\[+] Fixed: Inventory Commands `not marking chests as edited.`
\[+] Fixed: LobbySetupMenu `Toggling skills Requiring an extra click.`
\[+] Fixed: Trapdoor `Resetting texture on opening/closing.`
\[+] Fixed: Spider `Walk frames (themapcartographer).`
\[+] Fixed: Blueprint Command `Not working with lower case values.`
\[+] Fixed: GlobalSkills `Resetting when joining game.`
\[+] Fixed: `Components Sometimes pasting one block off.`
\[+] Fixed: `Saving new map over writing existing worlds.`
\[+] Fixed: `Npcs not firing bows.`
\[+] Fixed: `Trees not Decaying.`
Tweaks
\[+] Changed: AmbientSoundBlock `Area indicator color turns red if sound played has been suppressed.`
\[+] Changed: WorldBrowserMenu `Now shows world index.`
\[+] Changed: `Workshop maps now use default Permissions Even For Host.`
\[+] Changed: `Blueprint Command disabled with global skills on.`
\[+] Changed: `Max particle count increased from 16k to 64k particles.`
\[+] Updated: Texture Packs:
- `Dark Fantasy` (The Map Cartographer)
- `Classic Redux Survival Mode` (The Map Cartographer)
Improvements
\[+] Improved: `Startup Window no longer flashes when loading.`
\[+] Improved: AmbientSoundBlock `Audio fading with player distance.`
\[+] Improved: Controller input Support:
- `ShopMenu` (Can Change Tabs With Triggers & Left Bumper)
- `InventoryScreen`
- `CraftingScreen`
- `NewWorldScreens`
\[+] Added: WorldBrowserMenu `Can now Sort by world skill type.`
\[+] Added: LoadComponentScreen `ToolTip to show file path.`
\[+] Added: Lua Commands:
- `get_item_desc`
- `get_item_name`
\[+] Added: VoidMarkerBlock: `Replaces itself with air`
- `Can be used with merge paste`
- `Can be used with some creative tools`
-TM dev team
