Removed unnecessary interactions
Fixed bugs related to anomalies
Fixed issue where the interaction UI was not displaying properly
Added support for 10 new languages in our game:
Russian
German
Korean
Spanish
Simplified Chinese
Indonesian
Japanese
Romanian
Thai
Turkish
07/29/2025 Update
