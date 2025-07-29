 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19404541 Edited 29 July 2025 – 21:06:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Removed unnecessary interactions

  • Fixed bugs related to anomalies

  • Fixed issue where the interaction UI was not displaying properly

  • Added support for 10 new languages in our game:

    • Russian

    • German

    • Korean

    • Spanish

    • Simplified Chinese

    • Indonesian

    • Japanese

    • Romanian

    • Thai

    • Turkish

Changed files in this update

Depot 3431931
  • Loading history…
