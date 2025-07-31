Greetings, medievalists!



The new major update, titled “Bandit Camps & Ambushes” (0.26.9) is now live on Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG! All the fixes and improvements from the experimental branch are now stable, tested, and present in this update! These include: ambushes, bandit camps, enemy settlements and more!

Visiting other parts of the map

You can finally visit other parts of the map with your settlers through various events and activities. Visiting a different map will load a predefined area where the player can pursue a variety of tasks and objectives. When it comes to these secondary maps:

Your settlers will always be spawned as drafted units, but you can choose to undraft them.

You can save while on another map.

You will not be able to return to your settlement until you leave the secondary map.

You can take resources from secondary maps, but you’ll need enough space for them, so keep that in mind. The good news is that you can send a new caravan to collect the remaining resources.

You can take piles from secondary maps if the battle hasn't started yet.

If the secondary map is deleted somehow, upon loading the game will return to your settlement.

Historical records will remember stuff that happens on secondary maps.

Enemies will do a small patrol on secondary maps.

Enemies on secondary maps will try to alert others close to them if they are attacked.

You can build on secondary maps, but keep in mind you won’t be able to turn them into new starting points for separate settlements. These maps serve more of a temporary purpose - the game isn’t designed to handle multiple fully maintained settlements in different locations at once. That said, nothing’s stopping you from bringing siege weapons to these maps and stirring up a bit of chaos.

Ambushes

There is a chance that your caravan can be ambushed. Don’t worry - the ambush chance will be shown on the create caravan screen while the caravan is being prepared. Here are some good things to know about this event:

The amount of wealth and number of settlers influence the ambush chance the most, along with the trip length.

If the caravan is ambushed, the player will have a choice to negotiate with the attackers (by giving them resources), try to fight them off, or run back home. Each choice will have a different outcome.

Negotiate : The enemies will demand a varying amount of resources depending on how much wealth the caravan is carrying. After that, the caravan will continue to its destination, and no one will be harmed.

Fight : Choosing to fight will load a secondary map, which will differ depending on the biome.

Run away: The caravan will lose a large amount of resources, and the settlers will return home.

The ambush chance can also be influenced by the difficulty setting. A higher difficulty will increase the likelihood of an ambush.



Loot Stash

A beggar event has been added to the game. These events will trigger from time to time - a beggar will appear at your settlement asking for a small amount of food, gold, or resources. Giving the beggar what they’re asking for may result in the beggar disclosing the location of a loot stash on the region map. These locations will remain on the region map for 10–15 days. Loot stashes are essentially small map locations that have some resources stashed away. They come in two varieties:

Puzzle loot stash : Your settlers need to be able to pathfind to the resources to collect them. So you’ll have to instruct your settlers to dig, build ladders, or break down doors to reach the loot.

Combat loot stash: These contain various wild animals that need to be dealt with before you can take the resources.

There are also other ways to get a loot stash on the region map:

Hosting a high-quality event with NPC guests has a small chance of revealing a loot stash location.

Giving a merchant a gift (offering them resources without asking for anything in return) also carries a small chance of granting you a loot stash location.

NOTE: Due to community feedback on the combat-focused loot stashes, we’ve added a notice before sending caravans to these locations, warning that wild animals might be present. Additionally, combat loot stashes now have a lower chance of appearing.

Bandit camps

Merchants will sometimes give you information about the location of a bandit camp. When they do, a bandit camp marker will appear on your region map. Sending a caravan there will allow you to attack the camp with your settlers. It’s worth noting that:

Bandit camps, like loot stashes, will have various resources that you can claim if you’re victorious.

Destroying a bandit camp will increase friendliness with the factions that have the nearest settlement.

Bandit camp difficulty does not scale with the strength of your settlement.

Enemy Settlements

If you have a faction that is hostile or permanently hostile on your region map, you can send a caravan to attack them. This is a completely optional, yet major goal for those of you who enjoy combat and fighting scenarios. With that in mind, you should know that:

Enemy settlements have the most loot (the same loot they would offer in barter).

Enemy settlements are intentionally stronger, with larger numbers of enemies.

After defeating the enemy units in enemy settlements, those settlements can be looted for 10 days after the battle. After that, the settlement marker becomes disabled, and no caravan can visit it. The disabled status will last for the next 50 days, after which the settlement will regenerate.

Defeating a settlement will improve your relations with factions that the defeated settlement’s faction was hostile toward.

Region Map Changes

All these additions led us to make some changes to the region map:

Region maps no longer have static bandit camps, as bandits are now factions that exist on the map without a fixed settlement. They are still used for raids, ambushes, and bandit camps.

Saves started in peaceful mode will now also have bandits as factions on the map. They still can’t attack the player, since raids aren’t allowed in peaceful mode, but you can trigger a raid via dev tools if you want to test out that badass settlement you built. This also prepares the game for future updates where we plan to let players enable raids in peaceful mode if they want to (more on that later).

We plan to add even more content for this update through upcoming patches - more loot stashes, bandit camps, and enemy settlements - so hang tight and thank you for your patience!

Quality of Life Improvements

Extortions can end in a tie now.

Merchant NPC now has a dagger or a staff as a weapon.

When a fire projectile hits a wall, it will burn for a bit, no fire damage on the wall, just a bit of temperature damage.

A particle effect now spawns when the building foundation appears.

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Fixed the issue that allowed the appearance of warning messages “settlers are starving”, when a prisoner was starving. No message should appear when a prisoner is starving.

Fixed the issue where equipment wouldn’t end up destroyed when its durability stat reached minimum.

Fixed the issue where if you managed to place a socketable object on a wall at the same time as the autosave triggers, it would cause the socket to be “filled” even with nothing visible in it up until the reload.

Fixed the issue where prisoners set as captive labour and going to work would immediately be escorted back to their cell.

Fixed the issue where the escort and strip prisoners action wouldn’t work in some cases.

Fixed the issue where sometimes a shakedown event would not be tied to any faction (happened sometimes).

Fixed the issue that caused some buildings to turn invisible upon their construction.

Fixed the issue where, after killing the lone traveller merchant, battle scales would appear and never disappear.

Fixed the issue where settlers shooting straight down from elevated surfaces didn’t work sometimes.

Fixed the issue where room detection wasn’t working if that room was located above water.

Fixed the issue where a prisoner wouldn’t be escorted if their destination prison room is destroyed during that process.

Fixed the issue where targeting enemy buildings with siege weapons would sometimes cause 0 damage to them.

Known issues

If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to turn off V-sync and cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at 30.

Some items are missing icons and localisation values.

Player-triggered events don't have sound effects,

Settlers will not refuel torches if there is no floor/ground beneath them.

Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.

⚠️DISCLAIMER:⚠️ The experimental and the main branch have the same version of the game. However, on the experimental branch, we decided to keep Dev version of the game, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur. If you are annoyed by this, please switch to the main branch to experience the game without the red text.



That would be all for the official update notes. New patches and improvements will be deployed accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to post your experience regarding the new update on Steam discussions. If you want more dynamic/direct communication - head over to our Discord server. Even though we might not reply, we are reading everything.



