Changelog 0.80s

Picking up from the last event, the PC can increase the sexual tolerance limit of Wifey on the soft NTR route, and the PC can access a scene with 6 Love Points.

Make sure to Snoop before the next event, here Wifey can pick up an increased skill.

Wifey will have a second date with her first client. Here, based on her feelings towards the PC and the choices you have selected, her actions will vary. For the most lewd result, her feelings towards the PC should be low, and she should have the maximum skill possible.

Edit: I forgot to added the last scene in the gallery. Just play the update :P I'll update the cheats next month.

Changelog 0.79s:

Continued Lisa’s Route

Continued last event on Lisa's route

PC will have the choice of a scene after their discussion of what had happened at the club. Soft NTR: PC can decide to increase Wifey's freedom at the end of the conversation.

Added a snoop event: Wifey will be able to improve her skills if the PC snoops. Also, if she has Attraction to wealth trait, an extra ending will trigger.