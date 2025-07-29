 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19404418
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch is the closest that'll be to the EA build.

There'll be additions and also, removals. For example, the affix pool will decrease drastically. In the other hand, next boss is cooking. Ehhhh.... I don't know what else to say... Hope you enjoy it and please please please fill the feedback form in the main menu(it'll forward you to google forms)

