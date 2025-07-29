This patch is the closest that'll be to the EA build.
There'll be additions and also, removals. For example, the affix pool will decrease drastically. In the other hand, next boss is cooking. Ehhhh.... I don't know what else to say... Hope you enjoy it and please please please fill the feedback form in the main menu(it'll forward you to google forms)
Patch 0.7.9PT
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update