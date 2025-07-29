Hotfix – Version 1.2.0.8

Fixes



- Fixed crash caused by using meds while holding GCPS and unequipping GCPS.

- Fixed missing interaction prompt at Quarry in specific areas.

- Fixed SVDs being equippable without vital parts.

- Fixed FN FAL quad rail attachment placement.

- Fixed empty description for the Rebar Cutter.

- Fixed AK-12 stock position.

- Fixed M4 stacking scopes increasing size incorrectly (3x height).

- Fixed items spawning inside backpacks in unintended positions (on AI and in containers).

- Fixed bug when traveling from Stash to Gunsmith/Terminal while dragging an item.

- Fixed occasional inventory issues when playing in co-op (items cannot be moved, duplicated, very slow inventory..).

- Fixed empty STV-380 reload. (chamber wasn't loading properly).

- Fixed MICH Helmet having no attachment slots displayed.

- Fixed footstep echo being louder than actual footstep sound making the actual location hard to pinpoint.

- Fixed a box in Quarry being not lootable (fishing village).

- Fixed possibly unlimited inspect windows after reopening inventory (fixes same item being displayed in multiple windows).





QoL

- Made flashlights display proper environment shadows on epic shadow settings.

- Increased Bunker Key rarity to intended level.

- Increased board game spawn rate.

- Increased item count in large safes (still random, chances are higher).

- Reduced selling price of all keys.

- Reduced fly buzz volume and frequency (request by community).

- Added optional Ray Reconstruction Setting when DLSS is enabled. Greatly improved image quality and shadows, comes with an performance impact.

- Removed incorrect Dovetail Adapter slot from AK-12 (might remove installed muzzles from gun as well).

- Removed Arrow Keys Up/Down as valid input from terminal (lead to many invalid logins..).



