Hotfix – Version 1.2.0.8
Fixes
- Fixed crash caused by using meds while holding GCPS and unequipping GCPS.
- Fixed missing interaction prompt at Quarry in specific areas.
- Fixed SVDs being equippable without vital parts.
- Fixed FN FAL quad rail attachment placement.
- Fixed empty description for the Rebar Cutter.
- Fixed AK-12 stock position.
- Fixed M4 stacking scopes increasing size incorrectly (3x height).
- Fixed items spawning inside backpacks in unintended positions (on AI and in containers).
- Fixed bug when traveling from Stash to Gunsmith/Terminal while dragging an item.
- Fixed occasional inventory issues when playing in co-op (items cannot be moved, duplicated, very slow inventory..).
- Fixed empty STV-380 reload. (chamber wasn't loading properly).
- Fixed MICH Helmet having no attachment slots displayed.
- Fixed footstep echo being louder than actual footstep sound making the actual location hard to pinpoint.
- Fixed a box in Quarry being not lootable (fishing village).
- Fixed possibly unlimited inspect windows after reopening inventory (fixes same item being displayed in multiple windows).
QoL
- Made flashlights display proper environment shadows on epic shadow settings.
- Increased Bunker Key rarity to intended level.
- Increased board game spawn rate.
- Increased item count in large safes (still random, chances are higher).
- Reduced selling price of all keys.
- Reduced fly buzz volume and frequency (request by community).
- Added optional Ray Reconstruction Setting when DLSS is enabled. Greatly improved image quality and shadows, comes with an performance impact.
- Removed incorrect Dovetail Adapter slot from AK-12 (might remove installed muzzles from gun as well).
- Removed Arrow Keys Up/Down as valid input from terminal (lead to many invalid logins..).
