 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE Marvel Rivals Killing Floor 3 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19404360 Edited 29 July 2025 – 22:19:46 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 1.064 (Bug Fixes)
Fixed damage reduction items - they were bugged on version 1.063
Fixed flat bleeding skills- was also bugged on version 1.063
Fixed issue where effect that applied on certain turn only applies after the opponent got his turn (now it will apply on next turn even if its yours) - making bleeding effect more lethal

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1895301
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link