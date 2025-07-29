Version 1.064 (Bug Fixes)
Fixed damage reduction items - they were bugged on version 1.063
Fixed flat bleeding skills- was also bugged on version 1.063
Fixed issue where effect that applied on certain turn only applies after the opponent got his turn (now it will apply on next turn even if its yours) - making bleeding effect more lethal
Version 1.064
Update notes via Steam Community
