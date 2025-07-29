Hotfix Notes:
Fixed an issue where vehicle sounds would stop unexpectedly in multiplayer sessions.
Improved localization across multiple languages.
General performance improvements and optimizations.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Hotfix Notes:
Fixed an issue where vehicle sounds would stop unexpectedly in multiplayer sessions.
Improved localization across multiple languages.
General performance improvements and optimizations.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update