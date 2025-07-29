 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19404359
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix Notes:

  • Fixed an issue where vehicle sounds would stop unexpectedly in multiplayer sessions.

  • Improved localization across multiple languages.

  • General performance improvements and optimizations.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3225421
