 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE Marvel Rivals Killing Floor 3 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19404335 Edited 29 July 2025 – 22:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello!

We've fixed the lift control bug and added a racing hub.

We're preparing two updates: one with bugfixes and another to polish the racing features. If you're interested in helping us shape the future of Underground Garage, we'd love to have you join our beta testing program!

How to Join the Beta Test?
It’s super simple:

  1. Join our Discord server.
  2. #Open-ticket in the support channel and write "Underground Garage Tests"
  3. Our team will grant you the Beta Tester role, unlocking access to dedicated testing channels.


Your feedback mean the world to us, and we can't wait to see what you think of the new features!

Changed files in this update

Underground Garage Content Depot 1452251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link