With the latest update, Bertha's Journey, the game’s first official expansion, is now available!

Key features:

-Brand-new campaign with approximately half an hour of gameplay

-Split-screen mode available in both the base game and the expansion

-Unlockable extras, a mini-game, and new achievements

-Story expansion featuring previously unseen characters

-New music tracks fitting the adventure’s atmosphere

-Customizable keybindings

-German subtitles

-Numerous minor improvements and bug fixes for a better gameplay experience