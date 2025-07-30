With the latest update, Bertha's Journey, the game’s first official expansion, is now available!
Key features:
-Brand-new campaign with approximately half an hour of gameplay
-Split-screen mode available in both the base game and the expansion
-Unlockable extras, a mini-game, and new achievements
-Story expansion featuring previously unseen characters
-New music tracks fitting the adventure’s atmosphere
-Customizable keybindings
-German subtitles
-Numerous minor improvements and bug fixes for a better gameplay experience
