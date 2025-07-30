 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE Deadlock WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 30 July 2025 Build 19404325 Edited 30 July 2025 – 17:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

With the latest update, Bertha's Journey, the game’s first official expansion, is now available!

Key features:
-Brand-new campaign with approximately half an hour of gameplay
-Split-screen mode available in both the base game and the expansion
-Unlockable extras, a mini-game, and new achievements
-Story expansion featuring previously unseen characters
-New music tracks fitting the adventure’s atmosphere
-Customizable keybindings
-German subtitles
-Numerous minor improvements and bug fixes for a better gameplay experience

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3565621
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3565622
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3565623
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link