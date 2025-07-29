- Added a larger map that can be pocketed. It can be found at the cottage

- Added autosaving, available after the game exits unexpectedly, autosave can be found in the Load Game menu

- UI changes

- Newly caught fishes should no longer despawn in saves

- Fixed Juha not coming to play cards when asked

- Fixed boat audio not playing correctly when engine gets started while holding a movement button

- Motorized vehicles should no longer reset their fuel in savegames



- Fixed some crashes related to custom songs introduced in the previous update.

How to use? Go to %USERPROFILE%/AppData/Local/FCS/Saved and create a Songs folder. Put the songs in there. They should now be available in the radio, requires restart.

Network syncing of the songs is not available, unless every player has the same songs in the Songs folder.



The custom song feature is still experimental and may cause crashes for some.



Apologies to players using Polish localization, we have not yet gotten the new translations, we'll add them as soon as we can.