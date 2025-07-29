 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE Marvel Rivals Destiny 2 Killing Floor 3
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19404245 Edited 29 July 2025 – 20:39:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added a larger map that can be pocketed. It can be found at the cottage
- Added autosaving, available after the game exits unexpectedly, autosave can be found in the Load Game menu
- UI changes
- Newly caught fishes should no longer despawn in saves
- Fixed Juha not coming to play cards when asked
- Fixed boat audio not playing correctly when engine gets started while holding a movement button
- Motorized vehicles should no longer reset their fuel in savegames

- Fixed some crashes related to custom songs introduced in the previous update.
How to use? Go to %USERPROFILE%/AppData/Local/FCS/Saved and create a Songs folder. Put the songs in there. They should now be available in the radio, requires restart.
Network syncing of the songs is not available, unless every player has the same songs in the Songs folder.

The custom song feature is still experimental and may cause crashes for some.

Apologies to players using Polish localization, we have not yet gotten the new translations, we'll add them as soon as we can.

Changed files in this update

64-bit Depot 1723781
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 1723782
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link