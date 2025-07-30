Improved the way the game handles switching or disconnecting controllers while in the middle of input rebinding.

If you’ve used a previous version, press the Reset Keyboard Configuration button in the Controls Settings to get this change.

Updated the default keyboard bindings for the Reset Grid input action to include the R key.

Enabled V-Sync to fix screen tearing. (This forces the frame rate to be the highest-supported by your monitor, so the FPS Mode toggle in the System Settings has been removed.)

Fixed a bug where submitting an incorrect solution directly after a correct one could cause the incorrect solution to be shown as correct.

Fixed some visuals issues that occurred if you made certain inputs extremely quickly after a correct solution was displayed.

Fixed being able to leave the Controls Settings or select elements with the mouse while in the middle of input rebinding.

Fixed a visual issue with the back button when trying to leave the Controls Settings while a required input binding is missing.