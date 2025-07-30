Enhancements
Enabled V-Sync to fix screen tearing. (This forces the frame rate to be the highest-supported by your monitor, so the FPS Mode toggle in the System Settings has been removed.)
Updated the default keyboard bindings for the Reset Grid input action to include the R key.
If you’ve used a previous version, press the Reset Keyboard Configuration button in the Controls Settings to get this change.
Improved the way the game handles switching or disconnecting controllers while in the middle of input rebinding.
Bugfixes
Fixed a bug where submitting an incorrect solution directly after a correct one could cause the incorrect solution to be shown as correct.
Fixed some visuals issues that occurred if you made certain inputs extremely quickly after a correct solution was displayed.
Fixed being able to leave the Controls Settings or select elements with the mouse while in the middle of input rebinding.
Fixed a visual issue with the back button when trying to leave the Controls Settings while a required input binding is missing.
Fixed a visual issue with the balloons in Suburbs.
Changed files in this update