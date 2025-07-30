 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE Deadlock WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 July 2025 Build 19404244 Edited 31 July 2025 – 03:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Enhancements

  • Enabled V-Sync to fix screen tearing. (This forces the frame rate to be the highest-supported by your monitor, so the FPS Mode toggle in the System Settings has been removed.)

  • Updated the default keyboard bindings for the Reset Grid input action to include the R key.

    • If you’ve used a previous version, press the Reset Keyboard Configuration button in the Controls Settings to get this change.

  • Improved the way the game handles switching or disconnecting controllers while in the middle of input rebinding.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where submitting an incorrect solution directly after a correct one could cause the incorrect solution to be shown as correct.

  • Fixed some visuals issues that occurred if you made certain inputs extremely quickly after a correct solution was displayed.

  • Fixed being able to leave the Controls Settings or select elements with the mouse while in the middle of input rebinding.

  • Fixed a visual issue with the back button when trying to leave the Controls Settings while a required input binding is missing.

  • Fixed a visual issue with the balloons in Suburbs.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1332182
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1332183
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link