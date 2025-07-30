 Skip to content
Major 30 July 2025 Build 19404232 Edited 30 July 2025 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Steam Update 1.3.0

🎉 World Cup Event (Live: August 20 – 21)

  • Get ready for the World Cup, a yearly live tournament where players compete in-game challenges for exclusive rewards.

  • 🏆 Only one player wins the Exclusive World Warrior Hat — stylish and ultra-rare.

🔥 New Progression System

  • Earn 1,000 points to trigger a Boss Spawn.

  • Defeat the boss to unlock the Mini Gun Mod Menu:

    • Swap mods

    • Upgrade fire rate

    • Buy armor

🛠️ New Mods Unlockable

Unlocked at milestones — add strategy and customization to your loadout:

  1. Shotgunner Mod (unlocks at 1,000 pts)

    • Turns your alternate fire into a wide spray shot.

  2. Decoy Mod (unlocks at 6,000 pts)

    • Deploys a 5‑second decoy to draw enemy fire.

  3. Coinshot Mod (unlocks at 6,000 pts)

    • 1% chance per bullet to turn into a collectible coin.

  4. Second Life Mod (unlock method 6,000)

    • Revives you from death once per round

🎩 New Hats & How to Earn Them

  • 🏆 World Warrior Hat – Awarded only to the World Cup champion.

  • 👑 Dev Hat – Join the Discord and assist in game development (playtesting, feedback, etc.) to earn this exclusive Dev Hat.

Changed files in this update

