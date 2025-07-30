Steam Update 1.3.0
🎉 World Cup Event (Live: August 20 – 21)
Get ready for the World Cup, a yearly live tournament where players compete in-game challenges for exclusive rewards.
🏆 Only one player wins the Exclusive World Warrior Hat — stylish and ultra-rare.
🔥 New Progression System
Earn 1,000 points to trigger a Boss Spawn.
Defeat the boss to unlock the Mini Gun Mod Menu:
Swap mods
Upgrade fire rate
Buy armor
🛠️ New Mods Unlockable
Unlocked at milestones — add strategy and customization to your loadout:
Shotgunner Mod (unlocks at 1,000 pts)
Turns your alternate fire into a wide spray shot.
Decoy Mod (unlocks at 6,000 pts)
Deploys a 5‑second decoy to draw enemy fire.
Coinshot Mod (unlocks at 6,000 pts)
1% chance per bullet to turn into a collectible coin.
Second Life Mod (unlock method 6,000)
Revives you from death once per round
🎩 New Hats & How to Earn Them
🏆 World Warrior Hat – Awarded only to the World Cup champion.
👑 Dev Hat – Join the Discord and assist in game development (playtesting, feedback, etc.) to earn this exclusive Dev Hat.
Changed files in this update