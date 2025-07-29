 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19404142 Edited 29 July 2025 – 20:13:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In an update that I may have taken too long to get to I have put some work into optimizing the game to be better played on weaker systems! I doubt it's perfect but it should run much better now. There are also a few missed text and grammar issues that are fixed.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2643831
