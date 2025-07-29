In an update that I may have taken too long to get to I have put some work into optimizing the game to be better played on weaker systems! I doubt it's perfect but it should run much better now. There are also a few missed text and grammar issues that are fixed.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 2643831
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update