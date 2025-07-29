 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19404112
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Lexicon fans!

After doing some more testing with y'all, we wanted to adjust some puzzles and fix a gamebreaking bug.

🐞 Bug Squashing

  • Entry Naomi Exit Movement
    Some players experienced an issue where Naomi wouldn't move completely offscreen after her argument in the Entry. This causes a game breaking circumstance, so we patched her movement to guarantee she leaves the scene.

🧩 Puzzle Improvements

  • Puzzle Clarity Enhancements
    In the crypt, we made the clues a bit easier to identify and adjusted the number 2 puzzle as the sun might not exist in Ekkos. We also adjusted the puzzle in the ironworks as younger audiences had a difficult time understanding base 2 and base 10 number systems.

Please continue to give us feedback through the Steam forums as it helps us make our game better. Thank you for reading! We couldn't do it without you!

