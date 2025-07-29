Hi everyone,

I’ve pushed an update today that removes the leaderboard system entirely. The reason is simple: it was broken in a way that stopped new players from even being able to start the game. With the current very small player base, keeping a broken system up just doesn’t make sense.

That said, I want to make this clear:

➡️ If several players genuinely want the leaderboard back, I’ll prioritise fixing and re-implementing it in the future.

For now, removing it ensures that everyone who buys or tries Shape Warzone can actually play without issues.

Thanks for your understanding and if you’d like to see the leaderboard return, please let me know in the Community Hub or the discord server.

– Pavel