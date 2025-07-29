 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19404090 Edited 29 July 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

I’ve pushed an update today that removes the leaderboard system entirely. The reason is simple: it was broken in a way that stopped new players from even being able to start the game. With the current very small player base, keeping a broken system up just doesn’t make sense.

That said, I want to make this clear:
➡️ If several players genuinely want the leaderboard back, I’ll prioritise fixing and re-implementing it in the future.

For now, removing it ensures that everyone who buys or tries Shape Warzone can actually play without issues.

Thanks for your understanding and if you’d like to see the leaderboard return, please let me know in the Community Hub or the discord server.

– Pavel

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3402851
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3402852
  • Loading history…
