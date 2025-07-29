Three brand new items



A total overhaul of existing items; Reworks and re-tuning across the board



A brand new mechanic, designed to make lesser items stronger, and make all items perform better in late game Endless & Hard Mode



Achievement Changes



Weapon Rebalances



Enemy Spawn tuning



Item Changes

New Items

Silver Crutch

Magic Satchel

Gentleman's Monocle

Tuning

Matchbox

Fire Damage increased



Fire now lasts 4 seconds instead of 1.5 seconds



Secret Safe

Gain 2 health after collecting 3 cash pickups, random component of the item completely removed



L'il Prick

Bullet Damage penalty removed



Poison Damage greatly increased



Poison duration increased to 30 seconds



Bloodline Targe

Particles for using the Targe's Charge have been redone



Now increases the grace period after a dodge ends, on top of its other effects



Bullet Binding Ritual

Kills now replenish the whole magazine on kill instead of one bullet



Monarch Killer's Crown

Increased base explosion damage



Mechanical Doohickey

Detection range has been doubled, allowing it to shoot at enemies from further away



Reworks

Gunslinger's Pantaloons

The burst attack now has an internal cooldown of 1 second between bursts, mitigating spam



The auto reload now only kicks in if the player is already reloading while dashing, instead of activating on an empty mag



Asbestos Suit

Taking damage releases a burst of poison bullets, inflicting a very potent poison effect



Contact poison damage and duration has been greatly increased



Smoke Bomb

Killing an enemy with more than 5 health activates the blinding effect at no cost



Golden Bullets

Damage now scales linearly with current cash held, instead of at fixed points



Ethereal Rodents

Mouse will now collect items on your behalf instead of bringing them back to you



Bug Fixes

Jerry Can

Gas fire will no longer occasionally set the player on fire



Asbestos Suit

Enemies equipped with this item now properly inflict poison on contact



Bullet Binding Ritual

Implemented a potential fix for bullets doing no damage with this item equipped



Ethereal Rodents

Much of the lag and instability caused by the rodents has been fixed or at the very least mitigated



Weapon Changes

Sawn-Off Shotgun

Slightly reduced reload speed penalty



Increased damage per pellet from 1 to 1.5



Made projectile patterns more consistent



Increased projectile life time, granting it better range



Grease Gun

Slightly reduced fire rate



Slightly increased projectile deviation



Increased reload speed penalty



Reduced mag capacity from 15 to 12



Musket

Increased damage from 3 to 5



Made projectiles faster



Slightly reduced movement speed penalty



Fire rate penalty greatly reduced



Projectiles create mini explosions on impact, has new synergies with specific items



Achievement Changes

Only You...

God-Like Power

Chicken Dinner!!!

Salute The Fallen

Show Off

Like Lemmings

General Changes

Updated Player Animations



Removed Twitter links from the Credits screen and Store Page



Made level transitions faster



When playing Endless, level transitions are even faster



Adjusted the position of the Equipped text on gloves at the Weapon Table



Changed the appearance of the Item Swap Menu



Allowed for adding larger amounts of cash/chips to convert when converting currencies at Eli



Soldier Goon projectiles now have a longer delay between firing their extra projectiles



Soldier Goon bullets now have an effect when they're about to shoot out their sides



Reduced the effectiveness of the Enemy's Fire Bullets



Traps now disappear upon clearing a room



Props made explosive by Curse of Combustion will no longer explode upon clearing a room



Flawless can no longer be failed in a room that has already been cleared



On Unfair Mode, the initial wave of enemies is now delayed by three seconds



On Unfair Mode, Health Pickups now spawn much more frequently and replenish much more HP



Perfect Dodging now extends the Invulnerability Grace Period when no longer dashing



The slot machine no longer takes chips away from your current bet when starting a new round



Made slots slightly more chaotic and easier to win



The objective arrow now fades when moused over, preventing obstruction while aiming along the edges of the screen



General Bug Fixes

Projectiles that fire Sub-projectiles will no longer stop firing sub-projectiles after being fired by a character at least once



Tracked Pickups will no longer push the player



Fixed issues regarding weapons with high base fire rates



Fixed an issue on the main menu where it would not display all possible backdrops when finishing the game



Fixed a potential issue involving the poison effects of Hotshot Goons, they should now only apply when touching them



Fixed an issue in the Item Swap menu where the description panel of the item being swapped would disappear



Fixed a long standing bug in the shop where item's could not be immediately picked up after purchasing



Added a potential fix to stop enemies from spawning out of bounds in Hall of Atriums



Changed the requirements to achieve Flawless: It now checks to see if you've been hit while not invulnerable. Before this change, using the Heart of Capitalism would mean you never invalidate flawless



In rare circumstances, you're now able to clear a room before any waves spawn, this will stop all future waves from spawning and allow you to exit a room pre-maturely. Originally, this was a rare bug that was so obscure it had never been patched, but it's now an official feature.



Jimmy is now invincible when entering and exiting rooms, preventing the rare circumstance of enemies prematurely attacking while being unable to move



Updated Melee Enemy Animations



Fixed a bug with slots where it would not land doubles in all orientations



Optimisations

Improvements to achievement unlocking on the back-end



Improvements to error handling on the back-end



Removed many redundant logging events to prevent clogging the debug log



Back end changes to how items work



