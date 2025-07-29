- Three brand new items
- A total overhaul of existing items; Reworks and re-tuning across the board
- A brand new mechanic, designed to make lesser items stronger, and make all items perform better in late game Endless & Hard Mode
- Achievement Changes
- Weapon Rebalances
- Enemy Spawn tuning
Below is an in-depth list of patch notes:
Item Changes
New Items
Silver Crutch
Upon taking lethal damage, be revived after three seconds, receiving half of your maximum health and three seconds of invulnerability. The item is then consumed.
Magic Satchel
Increases the power of all other equipped items. Having a full inventory provides passive health regeneration.
Gentleman's Monocle
Damaging an enemy that is on fire or poisoned weakens them, making them more vulnerable to damage. Gives all of your bullets a chance to critically hit, dealing triple damage.
Tuning
Matchbox
- Fire Damage increased
- Fire now lasts 4 seconds instead of 1.5 seconds
Secret Safe
- Gain 2 health after collecting 3 cash pickups, random component of the item completely removed
L'il Prick
- Bullet Damage penalty removed
- Poison Damage greatly increased
- Poison duration increased to 30 seconds
Bloodline Targe
- Particles for using the Targe's Charge have been redone
- Now increases the grace period after a dodge ends, on top of its other effects
Bullet Binding Ritual
- Kills now replenish the whole magazine on kill instead of one bullet
Monarch Killer's Crown
- Increased base explosion damage
Mechanical Doohickey
- Detection range has been doubled, allowing it to shoot at enemies from further away
Reworks
Gunslinger's Pantaloons
- The burst attack now has an internal cooldown of 1 second between bursts, mitigating spam
- The auto reload now only kicks in if the player is already reloading while dashing, instead of activating on an empty mag
Asbestos Suit
- Taking damage releases a burst of poison bullets, inflicting a very potent poison effect
- Contact poison damage and duration has been greatly increased
Smoke Bomb
- Killing an enemy with more than 5 health activates the blinding effect at no cost
Golden Bullets
- Damage now scales linearly with current cash held, instead of at fixed points
Ethereal Rodents
- Mouse will now collect items on your behalf instead of bringing them back to you
Bug Fixes
Jerry Can
- Gas fire will no longer occasionally set the player on fire
Asbestos Suit
- Enemies equipped with this item now properly inflict poison on contact
Bullet Binding Ritual
- Implemented a potential fix for bullets doing no damage with this item equipped
Ethereal Rodents
- Much of the lag and instability caused by the rodents has been fixed or at the very least mitigated
Weapon Changes
Sawn-Off Shotgun
- Slightly reduced reload speed penalty
- Increased damage per pellet from 1 to 1.5
- Made projectile patterns more consistent
- Increased projectile life time, granting it better range
Grease Gun
- Slightly reduced fire rate
- Slightly increased projectile deviation
- Increased reload speed penalty
- Reduced mag capacity from 15 to 12
Musket
- Increased damage from 3 to 5
- Made projectiles faster
- Slightly reduced movement speed penalty
- Fire rate penalty greatly reduced
- Projectiles create mini explosions on impact, has new synergies with specific items
Achievement Changes
Only You...Reduced the required fire kills from 20 to 10.
God-Like PowerDue to the item being reworked, you're now required to keep the Font's buff active for 4 minutes or longer instead of simply holding 3000 chips.
Chicken Dinner!!!Reduced the score requirement from 50000 to 35000.
Salute The FallenReduced the broken item requirement from 20 to 5.
Show OffDue to the extreme difficulty and endurance required to loop twice in Endless, the requirement has instead been changed to killing five bosses.
Like LemmingsReduced the required enemies from 3 to 2.
General Changes
- Updated Player Animations
- Removed Twitter links from the Credits screen and Store Page
- Made level transitions faster
- When playing Endless, level transitions are even faster
- Adjusted the position of the Equipped text on gloves at the Weapon Table
- Changed the appearance of the Item Swap Menu
- Allowed for adding larger amounts of cash/chips to convert when converting currencies at Eli
- Soldier Goon projectiles now have a longer delay between firing their extra projectiles
- Soldier Goon bullets now have an effect when they're about to shoot out their sides
- Reduced the effectiveness of the Enemy's Fire Bullets
- Traps now disappear upon clearing a room
- Props made explosive by Curse of Combustion will no longer explode upon clearing a room
- Flawless can no longer be failed in a room that has already been cleared
- On Unfair Mode, the initial wave of enemies is now delayed by three seconds
- On Unfair Mode, Health Pickups now spawn much more frequently and replenish much more HP
- Perfect Dodging now extends the Invulnerability Grace Period when no longer dashing
- The slot machine no longer takes chips away from your current bet when starting a new round
- Made slots slightly more chaotic and easier to win
- The objective arrow now fades when moused over, preventing obstruction while aiming along the edges of the screen
General Bug Fixes
- Projectiles that fire Sub-projectiles will no longer stop firing sub-projectiles after being fired by a character at least once
- Tracked Pickups will no longer push the player
- Fixed issues regarding weapons with high base fire rates
- Fixed an issue on the main menu where it would not display all possible backdrops when finishing the game
- Fixed a potential issue involving the poison effects of Hotshot Goons, they should now only apply when touching them
- Fixed an issue in the Item Swap menu where the description panel of the item being swapped would disappear
- Fixed a long standing bug in the shop where item's could not be immediately picked up after purchasing
- Added a potential fix to stop enemies from spawning out of bounds in Hall of Atriums
- Changed the requirements to achieve Flawless: It now checks to see if you've been hit while not invulnerable. Before this change, using the Heart of Capitalism would mean you never invalidate flawless
- In rare circumstances, you're now able to clear a room before any waves spawn, this will stop all future waves from spawning and allow you to exit a room pre-maturely. Originally, this was a rare bug that was so obscure it had never been patched, but it's now an official feature.
- Jimmy is now invincible when entering and exiting rooms, preventing the rare circumstance of enemies prematurely attacking while being unable to move
- Updated Melee Enemy Animations
- Fixed a bug with slots where it would not land doubles in all orientations
Optimisations
- Improvements to achievement unlocking on the back-end
- Improvements to error handling on the back-end
- Removed many redundant logging events to prevent clogging the debug log
- Back end changes to how items work
