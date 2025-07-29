Hey everyone,

In this update we specifically want to address early player feedback. On the discussion boards and in Discord we mentioned possibly playing around with meta-progression changes, but have backed away from those based on your feedback.



Many players mentioned that they enjoy the new meta game of UnderMine 2, but felt that early Pilfer Shops were too expensive and gold was too scarce. We have changed both of these things. Now, if you farm the entire first floor of gold you should almost always have enough to purchase the relic in the first shop.



In addition to this we have made early game resources more plentiful, including crowns. Along with other changes, The Pilfer Shop loyalty vendor was made much cheaper and is a great early source for both Thorium and Crowns.



We also took a look at the Peasant and his/her upgrades. Many players enjoyed the power increases in UnderMine 1. Our goal with the recently replaced upgrades was to distribute the power increase over the course of the run, but we can understand how this was unsatisfying. We think these new upgrades strike a good balance. The peasant will now feel quite strong in the early game and continue growing throughout the run.



This is just the beginning. Expect many updates like these in the future. We read everything, we see everything and we listen to your feedback. We plan to issue a loose roadmap in the next little while so that you can start seeing our vision for where we want to take UnderMine 2. Until then, please keep reporting bugs using the in-game bug reporting tool, and let us know what you think of the changes.



Cheers,



- Thorium



(Please note: In order to expedite this update we needed to auto-translate some text strings. There may be errors, or the language may be a bit confusing. We will have this professionally localized as soon as possible and correct this. Also, we will be opening a channel in Discord for localization feedback. We want to work with our team to improve the translations of UM2.)

UM2 - Ver 0.3.1 - Small Update

Balance Changes

Peasant

Increased the pickaxe throw distance from 6 to 8

Increased the Peasant's projectile speed from 20 to 25

Increased the Peasant's speed from 12 to 13

The first four pickaxe upgrades now give 3 strength each

The fifth pickaxe upgrade (Coup D'Etat) now adds a chance of discovering a strength blessing when mining gold

The first four glove upgrades now give 3 dexterity each

The fifth glove upgrade (Red Right Hand) now adds a chance of discovering a dexterity blessing when mining gold

Lowered the amount the Peasant slows down when throwing (also applies to Black Rabbit)

Hazards

Hazards (Holes, spikes, exploding barrels, etc) now spawn at 25% frequency (per room,) down from 60% (This does not affect hand placed hazards in encounters)

Holes have been removed from the hazards table (They no longer dynamically spawn. This does not affect hand placed holes in encounters)

Enemies

Rooms now more aggressively adjust their enemy population cap when filled with walls or holes

Bobo's population increased from 4 to 5 (Decreasing the number of enemies in the room)

Big Bug's population increased from 3 to 5 (Decreasing the number of enemies in the room)

Decreased enemy population in Mine 1x1 rooms from 17 to 15

Decreased enemy population in Mine 1x2 and 2x1 rooms from 24 to 21

Decreased enemy population in Mine 2x2 rooms from 27 to 24

Decreased high enemy strength in the Mine from 28 to 24

Decreased very high enemy strength in the Mine from 36 to 28

Decreased high enemy dexterity in the Mine from 24 to 20

Decreased very high enemy dexterity in the Mine from 32 to 26

Mirror Mages no longer spawn in the Mine

Queen Fish no longer spawn in the Mine

Assorted adjustments to Mine enemy spawning logic to avoid too many enemy types per room

Rat Nest now has a max per encounter of 1

Big Bug now has a max per encounter of 1

Summon rat ability (used by rat nest) cost increased from 7 to 14

Rat Nest no longer destroys itself if it reaches its max follower count (instead it stops summoning)

Rat Nest destroys itself when it no longer has enough mana to summon a rat

Economy

Increased the thorium rewards in the post-boss chests

Increased the gold rewards from bosses (moved the gold drop to the boss from the chest in the antechamber)

There is now a large bonus thorium reward for the first kill on a boss

Increased the thorium and crown rewards from the Pilfer Loyalty Vendor

Increased thorium drop rate from thorium nodes and chests

Increased gold drop rate from gold nodes, chests, and other sources

Increased thorium cap from 300 to 500

Reduced the donation cost of the Pilfer Loyalty Vendor in the Pilfer Shop

If a boss chest or rare chest does not spawn a blueprint, it will spawn an extra crown instead

Added an additional treasure encounter to both Mine floors

Increased the average number of gold nodes in the Mine from 6 to 7

Increased the average number of gold nodes in the Lab from 6 to 6.5

Readjusted early Pilfer shop gold costs to be significantly more affordable

Items

Salamander Tail now ignites braziers and food on the first hit

All popcorn relics have slightly less base chance to activate and their luck modifiers have been reduced

Ambrosia's luck modifier has been reduced

Other

Poison and Ignite no longer combine to trigger a poison blast

Increased food drops from a boss from 1 to 2 (moved food drop to the boss from the chest in the antechamber)

Keys no longer drop from bosses and are no longer necessary to open the post-boss chest in the antechamber (achievement icons will be updated at a later date)

The Delvemore Dungeon is now accessed via lever instead of pressure plate

After the Delvemore Dungeon has been unlocked, the cell doors no longer need to be lowered

Lowered the luck modifier on Pilfer Shop discounts

Decreased Black Rabbit's base luck from 5 to 2

The Offering upgrades have been moved to Camilla's Office in the Hub and are now available when the Glasses and Alterra Atlas upgrades have been purchased

Tightened up various damage zones and animation timings on Cruciferous

Cruciferous now gives you more time to react between his intro and first attack

Lowered damage amp of the Bubble status effect from 4x to 2x

Mutation Curse has been removed from the game

Bug Fixes

Overhauled item scattering logic to be much better about not launching your items into pits before you have a chance to collect them

Made additional gold scattering fixes to help dislodge wall gold that tried to spawn behind tall rocks or blocks

Items are now immune to spike damage. This prevents them from occasionally bouncing on spikes until they die before you can pick them up

Kiss of the Succubus no longer works on bosses

Greyhare's Marker from Black Rabbit's Greyhare's Diary upgrade now has the highest minimap priority

Rabbit's Tools will no longer spawn in Pilfer Shops in the Mine which prevented it from appearing in the Abandoned Foundry

Fixed an issue that prevented Arcana from appearing in Pilfer Shops prior to upgrading them

Mirror Gem no longer triggers on Thorium ore nodes

The Shatterstone that hides the entrance to the Frost Whirl encounter is no longer immune to all damage

If a follower attacks an activated Lightning Mite or Electric Smidgen, the follower gets zapped first (though the chain lightning can still hurt you if you're standing within range)

Resources that you collect in the Hub no longer show on the run end screen

Fixed an issue with selling combo relics to Black Rabbit that would cause them to debit gold instead of crediting it

Fixed a bug that would cause shop cost decorators to appear if you lost the Blood Money curse outside the shop

Fixed a bug that would cause Shop Pilfers that spawned in the corridor from completing their mission

Fixed a bug preventing you from donating potions with the Aethernet Portal when using a controller

Fixed a bug that would kill you again immediately if you resurrect while standing on a damage hazard

Fixed various crashes

Quicksilver now works as intended

Fixed an issue where it was possible to find some secret doors by attacking the wall

Fixed an issue where a secret encounter was accessible without needing to discover it

Other Changes

The Chronometer upgrade has been added to the Temple in the Hub

Timed status effects (such as potions) no longer tick down during non-interactive sequences such as boss introductions or cutscenes

ShatterPulse Core now destroys Shatterstones even if you don't hit the bomb first. If you do hit your bomb, it will still produce a Shockwave, as before

Ball and Chain and Stalactites no longer damage or knock back items. This prevents trapped chests from knocking your items into pits.

The Meteor Wand blueprint now drops from the Triad (Baggledag) boss fight

Kiss of the Succubus now shows an indicator when there are no valid targets in the room

Added dialog to the Emissary in the Hub

Lowered Lurker spawn rate in the Mine

Increased Bandit spawn rate in the Mine

Arcana that grant an additional tracker status (for example, Swindler's Coin and Adventurer's Bank) will restore their tracker status to the previous level if you drop the Arcana and then pick it up again. This means that you still have to hold on to your Swindler's Coin to keep the Luck bonus, but you can get the bonus back by equipping it again

Anvil (Modding) Changes