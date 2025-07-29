QoL changes:
-Game optimized so it no longer drops FPS or hog up CPU when controlling a large party.
-Field of vision around character is improved so that huge trees/objects don’t block the player character
-Adding characters to the party on Menu Screen made easier -- Can now hold down/drag left-mouse button to select all characters into party in Main Menu (useful if you have many characters).
-NPCs that can’t be seen by the player character (i.e. hidden, distant) are drawn more transparently
-Party members that can level up show more clearly on the side party-tab with a Star icon
-Party members who are lower HP are now more clearly shown on the side party-tab
-Death animations are more clear
-Gold/XP received from final hit notifications are more clear
Optimization and more QoL
Update notes via Steam Community
