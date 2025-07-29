- Geneflux can no longer be used to heal if player is at full health
- Added beds to Eremtera (can be found in the barracks buildings)
- Reduced Strength In Numbers damage bonus
- Stun beams can now miss during combat (overpowered before)
- Added a tutorial reminding players to click to read datapads for skill increases, bonuses, and mission advancement
- Added a tutorial reminding players of TX930's personality matrix can be clicked on from inventory to initiate dialogue
- Added different dialogue for TX930 depending if still on prison transport or on planet
- Fixed a bug with tutorial window closing when other UI windows close
- Fixed interior doors in Scrapyard Sals and the Eremtera barracks
More to come. Thanks again for the feedback and great ideas.
*Note: I am still working on the resolution and options menu bugs.
