29 July 2025 Build 19403843
Updates:

  • Geneflux can no longer be used to heal if player is at full health
  • Added beds to Eremtera (can be found in the barracks buildings)
  • Reduced Strength In Numbers damage bonus
  • Stun beams can now miss during combat (overpowered before)
  • Added a tutorial reminding players to click to read datapads for skill increases, bonuses, and mission advancement
  • Added a tutorial reminding players of TX930's personality matrix can be clicked on from inventory to initiate dialogue
  • Added different dialogue for TX930 depending if still on prison transport or on planet
  • Fixed a bug with tutorial window closing when other UI windows close
  • Fixed interior doors in Scrapyard Sals and the Eremtera barracks


More to come. Thanks again for the feedback and great ideas.

*Note: I am still working on the resolution and options menu bugs.

