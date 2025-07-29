Geneflux can no longer be used to heal if player is at full health



Added beds to Eremtera (can be found in the barracks buildings)



Reduced Strength In Numbers damage bonus



Stun beams can now miss during combat (overpowered before)



Added a tutorial reminding players to click to read datapads for skill increases, bonuses, and mission advancement



Added a tutorial reminding players of TX930's personality matrix can be clicked on from inventory to initiate dialogue



Added different dialogue for TX930 depending if still on prison transport or on planet



Fixed a bug with tutorial window closing when other UI windows close



Fixed interior doors in Scrapyard Sals and the Eremtera barracks



Updates:More to come. Thanks again for the feedback and great ideas.*Note: I am still working on the resolution and options menu bugs.