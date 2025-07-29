 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19403834 Edited 29 July 2025 – 20:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay Updates

  • Added a cutscene for Finn's "Following Seas 1" quest


Visual Updates

  • Adjusted positioning of various minor props in town
  • Minor lighting updates that prevent lighter surfaces from "blowing out" when directly lit


UI Updates

  • Quest noticeboard auto closes when no quests are available
  • Promo code entry field will display capital letters only and automatically hyphenate codes
  • Adjusted menu behaviour when claiming promo code item
s

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue that could cause the mannequin to look like the player avatar
  • If this issue has affected your mannequin, you will need to pick up and place the mannequin again
  • Fixed Mannequin being considered not empty when removing multiple clothing items at once, preventing it from being picked up
  • Fixed some Homestead expansion area collisions
  • Fixed text wrapping in Shard Store
  • Fixed Market panel not reappearing in store after purchasing an item or exiting Shard Store
  • Fixed a Mac certificate error
  • Fixed water particles for the Bucket and Watering Can

Changed files in this update

