Gameplay Updates
- Added a cutscene for Finn's "Following Seas 1" quest
Visual Updates
- Adjusted positioning of various minor props in town
- Minor lighting updates that prevent lighter surfaces from "blowing out" when directly lit
UI Updates
- Quest noticeboard auto closes when no quests are available
- Promo code entry field will display capital letters only and automatically hyphenate codes
- Adjusted menu behaviour when claiming promo code item
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue that could cause the mannequin to look like the player avatar
- If this issue has affected your mannequin, you will need to pick up and place the mannequin again
- Fixed Mannequin being considered not empty when removing multiple clothing items at once, preventing it from being picked up
- Fixed some Homestead expansion area collisions
- Fixed text wrapping in Shard Store
- Fixed Market panel not reappearing in store after purchasing an item or exiting Shard Store
- Fixed a Mac certificate error
- Fixed water particles for the Bucket and Watering Can
