29 July 2025 Build 19403818 Edited 29 July 2025 – 20:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

I´m rolling out Update 1.0.2 for Pinsky Protocol! This patch focuses on enhancing your gameplay experience with clearer UI feedback, improved research descriptions, and base production boosts. We've also updated the tutorial to make it easier for new players to jump in.

Here's what's new:

  • UI Improvements:

    • Buildings with static production, such as mines and assemblers, now display their production per minute.

  • Research Improvements:

    • More detailed information is now available for logistics and refining speeds, including approximate speeds. (Due to multi-tasking optimization, actual speeds may vary by a few units per minute, but this offers significantly better CPU efficiency.)

  • Production Speed Boosts:

    • Improved base production speed for mines and increased pipe throughput speed.

  • Tutorial Enhancements:

    • Added more graphical examples of setups in the tutorial for easier comprehension for new players.

I hope you enjoy the game!

  • Colmillo Estelar

