30 July 2025 Build 19403791 Edited 30 July 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Prion Boss Prohibition - Patch Notes 1.0.6
Bug fixes
  • Further improvements on the fix that addressed an issue where, if the game was running for more than an hour, the cloud saves of the unlocks and leverage could stop working.
  • Fixed an issue that made the cosmetic packs unavailable on Steam because of a bug in the free pack data.
  • If a pack is free, it'll show up as free instead of 0$
  • Fixed a visual issue where the eyelids could be visible at the same time as the bandana mask.
  • Fix audio sliders that didn't work while in a run and could only work in the Hideout.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2973831
