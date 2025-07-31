Greetings, Adventurers! We have a hotfix!



Anniversary

Updates to AFK timer while Cinema View: To optimize video performance for all players, after a player in Cinema View is inactive for 40 minutes the movie screen will finish playing the current video, then end further video playback until the player’s avatar becomes active again.

Fixed a bug preventing players from exiting the Cinema View if the Festival Tech reaction menu was not collapsed or minimized.

Season of The Two Embers

Improvements to various visual and animation errors in the seasonal area, including scenery flickering in and out around the Tender Toymaker’s stand and NPC jittery walking animations during cutscenes for Seasonal Quests.

Fixed framerate drop during cutscenes for the second Seasonal Quest.

Ending cutscene in the second Seasonal Quest now includes avatars of all heights in the camera frame.

Fixes for bugs that could result in blocked progress in Seasonal Quests.

Avatar movement prevented during Seasonal Quest cutscenes, which could lead to quest progression breaks and other issues.

Fixed a crash that could happen when using a salute emote with a soldier during the first quest.

Fixed light on the map shrine in the seasonal area.

Fixes for various NPC errors in the season area.

General Fixes and Improvements

Fixed a bug that could softlock players who went AFK in certain situations.

To prevent griefing, plushies cannot be thrown out of Nest windows, which would require reloading a Nest to replace.

Fixed missing map shrine marker for Daily Quests involving the Tranquil Garden area.

Fixed an erroneous “Game Data Corrupt” error message that could appear after tapping the emote in the Relationship Tree of the Royal Hairtousle Teen.

Renaming friends and others that a player has newly followed no longer causes server errors for that player.

Fixed a bug that prevented more than two Shared Spaces from appearing at the Shared Spaces Shrine in Aviary Village’s Nesting Workshop.