Greetings, Adventurers! We have a hotfix!
Changes in this update include:
Anniversary
Fixed a bug preventing players from exiting the Cinema View if the Festival Tech reaction menu was not collapsed or minimized.
Updates to AFK timer while Cinema View: To optimize video performance for all players, after a player in Cinema View is inactive for 40 minutes the movie screen will finish playing the current video, then end further video playback until the player’s avatar becomes active again.
Season of The Two Embers
Improvements to various visual and animation errors in the seasonal area, including scenery flickering in and out around the Tender Toymaker’s stand and NPC jittery walking animations during cutscenes for Seasonal Quests.
Fixed framerate drop during cutscenes for the second Seasonal Quest.
Token won’t sink into the ground during Seasonal Quests.
Fixes for bugs that could result in blocked progress in Seasonal Quests.
Ending cutscene in the second Seasonal Quest now includes avatars of all heights in the camera frame.
Fix for crashes during certain level transitions affecting Android devices.
Fixes for various NPC errors in the season area.
Resolved blank icon prompt during second Seasonal Quest.
Fixed light on the map shrine in the seasonal area.
Fixed a crash that could happen when using a salute emote with a soldier during the first quest.
Removed a fixture mistakenly present in the manatee pen.
Avatar movement prevented during Seasonal Quest cutscenes, which could lead to quest progression breaks and other issues.
General Fixes and Improvements
Fixed visual shaking when motion blur is turned off.
To prevent griefing, plushies cannot be thrown out of Nest windows, which would require reloading a Nest to replace.
Fixed a bug that could softlock players who went AFK in certain situations.
Fixed missing map shrine marker for Daily Quests involving the Tranquil Garden area.
Fixed an erroneous “Game Data Corrupt” error message that could appear after tapping the emote in the Relationship Tree of the Royal Hairtousle Teen.
Renaming friends and others that a player has newly followed no longer causes server errors for that player.
Fixed a bug that prevented more than two Shared Spaces from appearing at the Shared Spaces Shrine in Aviary Village’s Nesting Workshop.
Fixes for other visual issues in the game such as floating pots in Daylight Prairie Village, outfit closet “decal” symbol clipping into the terrain, and rendering issues with the murals on the sides of walls/buildings in Aviary Village.
Avatar using the Purple Bloom Tea set once again picks up both the tea cup and the saucer.
As always, we look forward to hearing your feedback, and encourage you to join the community discussion on our official Discord server at discord.gg/thatskygame!
Changed files in this update