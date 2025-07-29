New - Quests for floors 130, 135, and 140

- Copper Orc

- Diogo Gear Upgrades

- Cabbage Seed & Precision (M) Potion



Adjustments - Added “Unreserve” button to top of Reserve menu

- Removed hover text from Reserve menu

- Reserve menu will now add empty crystals and forge items

- Removed empty space between item names on multiple lines and added line break for multiple worded items

- Exp potion duration reduced to 10 floors to align floor length to boost/10 like other stat potions

- Auto using potions now takes into account the total amount of potions

- Reserve menu can no longer be opened while Sell Mode is enabled

- Corrupted saves will now be named to “corruptedsave.tres”

- Changed location of shop/inv icon on village map

- Increased ¢ rewarded for completing a cave run and quests



Bug Fixes - Orc Loot Time Remaining can no longer go negative (Really this time!)

- Reserve menu can no longer pop up when enchanting if an empty held item slot is clicked

- Katie’s mailbox is no longer interactable before the first house upgrade

- Gear can no longer stack when sorting

- Corrected multiple typos

- Reserve menu no longer cuts off bottom of hover text of bottom row items

- Duncan’s harvests now contribute to Steam achievements

- Changed ‘their’ to ‘there’ in a Shyble dialogue

- Lvl 2 potions now correctly take 10 crystals to craft

- Active potions on bottom row now show % when applicable

- Active Potions menu now updates correctly on floor change

- Help book can again be interacted with by using left click