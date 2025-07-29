New- Quests for floors 130, 135, and 140
- Copper Orc
- Diogo Gear Upgrades
- Cabbage Seed & Precision (M) Potion
Adjustments- Added “Unreserve” button to top of Reserve menu
- Removed hover text from Reserve menu
- Reserve menu will now add empty crystals and forge items
- Removed empty space between item names on multiple lines and added line break for multiple worded items
- Exp potion duration reduced to 10 floors to align floor length to boost/10 like other stat potions
- Auto using potions now takes into account the total amount of potions
- Reserve menu can no longer be opened while Sell Mode is enabled
- Corrupted saves will now be named to “corruptedsave.tres”
- Changed location of shop/inv icon on village map
- Increased ¢ rewarded for completing a cave run and quests
Bug Fixes- Orc Loot Time Remaining can no longer go negative (Really this time!)
- Reserve menu can no longer pop up when enchanting if an empty held item slot is clicked
- Katie’s mailbox is no longer interactable before the first house upgrade
- Gear can no longer stack when sorting
- Corrected multiple typos
- Reserve menu no longer cuts off bottom of hover text of bottom row items
- Duncan’s harvests now contribute to Steam achievements
- Changed ‘their’ to ‘there’ in a Shyble dialogue
- Lvl 2 potions now correctly take 10 crystals to craft
- Active potions on bottom row now show % when applicable
- Active Potions menu now updates correctly on floor change
- Help book can again be interacted with by using left click
Changed files in this update