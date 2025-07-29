Hey Deities! A SMITE 2 patch is rolling out to PC with Consoles coming later fixing the following issues!
Fixed an issue with some Camera/Targeting and Reticle settings resetting to default after every game
Fixed an issue where Hou Yi's Mark of the Golden Crow (2) wasn't revealing gods in stealth
Fixed an issue where Hua Mulan's Spear Thrust (2) did not trigger healing Items
Fixed an issue where Thanatos' Harvester of Souls (P) and Death Scythe (1) were not proccing healing Items
