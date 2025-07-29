 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19403649 Edited 29 July 2025 – 20:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Deities! A SMITE 2 patch is rolling out to PC with Consoles coming later fixing the following issues!

  • Fixed an issue with some Camera/Targeting and Reticle settings resetting to default after every game

  • Fixed an issue where Hou Yi's Mark of the Golden Crow (2) wasn't revealing gods in stealth

  • Fixed an issue where Hua Mulan's Spear Thrust (2) did not trigger healing Items

  • Fixed an issue where Thanatos' Harvester of Souls (P) and Death Scythe (1) were not proccing healing Items

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2437171
