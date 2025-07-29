Hey Deities! A SMITE 2 patch is rolling out to PC with Consoles coming later fixing the following issues!

Fixed an issue with some Camera/Targeting and Reticle settings resetting to default after every game

Fixed an issue where Hou Yi's Mark of the Golden Crow (2) wasn't revealing gods in stealth

Fixed an issue where Hua Mulan's Spear Thrust (2) did not trigger healing Items