Hello, fans of Action! For years I have had many updates I've wanted to make to Double Action. I had a week or two free while working on my other game, and I decided I wanted to use that time to check some of those items off my list. The main thing is that every style skill now has a builtin passive! There are also now health bars on enemies and some reworks to Wanted and Rat Race. It's all available to play now on the default Steam branch. Check out the full changelist at the bottom of this post.

People often ask me what I've been doing lately. The answer is Eclipse Breaker! It's a combat-focused roguelike where you pick up a 25 year old save file and fight through the final dungeon of an updated JRPG. I've been putting as much effort into making a killer game as I did into Double Action, so if you remember Double Action fondly please do me the pleasure of clicking here and checking it out.

Changelist

Every style ability now has a new passive .

Updates to Bouncer: New passive : Brawling enemies grants +25 health. This effect has a 20 second cooldown, but resets if you get a kill. Bouncers deal more and receive less Brawl damage (they didn't deal any more damage before even though the game said they did, oops) Bouncers have a slightly higher Brawl range Bouncer Brawl freezes enemy players by 50% for .35 seconds

Updates to Reflexes: New passive : Reflexes now automatically activates slowmo if you get damaged by a bullet while at full health. Reflexes automatically grants one second of slowmo.

Updates to Marksman: New passive : Getting a headshot on an enemy refills half of your magazine.

Updates to Athletic: New passive : The player now gets a +30% style bonus while stunting. Lowering the prone and slide speed boosts to 35% from 50%, Lowering the slide speed boost to 15% from 25%, Lowering the movement speed boost to 15% while the style skill is off but increasing it to 25% while it's on (from always 20%)

Updates to Nitrophiliac: New passive : Hitting an enemy with a grenade slows them and momentarily reveals their position.

You can now see enemy player health bars.

Health regeneration starts much quicker if there are no enemies around and regenerates your health much more quickly.

The Wanted now starts with a full Style Bar, which depletes over time. If it depletes then they "win" the minigame. If they get a kill then some Style is added, prolonging their time as Wanted. Sometimes Wanted would go a very long time if it was given to a player with a high skill differential compared to other players in the server. Now this player will have to continue to get kills if they want to extend Wanted, and either way the minigame will eventually end.

Players now no longer lose progress in the Rat Race if they die. Sometimes Rat Race would go a very long time due to nobody being able to complete it. This was done to help ensure Rat Race ends in a reasonable amount of time.

Players now receive only 85% of the damage if they are shot in the back.

Style grant changes: Aim in bonus lowered to 10% Bonuses stack additively rather than multiplicatively Sliding bonus lowered to 65% from 100% since sliding is easier

New view model and sounds for Black Magic.

Vote kicking players is now no longer available. This feature was intended to help players police hacking, but ended up being used much more often to kick high skill players.

A new game startup song.

Fix: Shotguns would sometimes not reload if the reload was interrupted by brawling

Fix: Animation errors if you switch weapons during a grenade throw

A few other small bug fixes.

Linux build

I've been unable to get the Linux build of Double Action working on my computer, so I'm looking for anyone who is knowledgable in this area and able to compile the build for me. If you can, drop in the Double Action: Discord and ping me.