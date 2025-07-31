Pixel Frontier: Tactics is now available!

For players returning from the Next Fest Demo; Your demo save game will be compatible with the full version of the game, but you might be better off starting a new game as there have been loads of improvements to the tutorials and user experience at the start of the game.

The Demo has been upgraded and slightly extended for the full release of the game, with a whole bunch of QoL and Gameplay improvements from the original Demo. The Demo should give new players a good idea if they are interested in the full game.

The WaddlerGames Discord is the fastest place to get help or let me know what you think and I'll be keeping a close eye on the Steam Community and also this post if you prefer. Please don't hesitate to get in touch!

(https://discord.gg/sDzCYZjP2p).

Good luck to everyone tackling the frontier!