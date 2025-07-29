 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19403564 Edited 29 July 2025 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As we charge into August and Best Ball draft season hits full stride, Halas is leveling up in a big way. Version 1.04d brings major enhancements to the Draft Manager, Team customization, and overall usability. Let’s dive in:

🖥️ GUI Enhancements

  • NFL Team Helmets now appear next to player names in the Draft Manager, giving you instant visual recognition while drafting.

  • Shared Exposure List on Hover: While browsing players in the Draft Manager, you’ll now see a list of other players that share exposure — making it easier than ever to manage overlaps and fine-tune your portfolio.

📊 Teams Manager (New!)

  • Navigate to Teams under the Players section to configure individual team rules:

    • Set your QB target range

    • Adjust your exposure modifier

    • Control the maximum number of players you want to draft from a given team

  • This feature gives you fine-tuned control to align with your personal stacking strategy and risk tolerance.

🧠 Smarter Draft Logic

  • Stacking is now more intelligent and better aligned with your tier strategy.

  • Improved flow and responsiveness in the Draft Manager.

  • Numerous quality-of-life tweaks to make your drafting smoother and more intuitive.

🚀 Whether you’re grinding dozens of entries or building a single masterpiece, Halas 1.04d is ready to help you dominate Best Ball season.

Thanks for being part of the Halas community — more updates coming soon!

